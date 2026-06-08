PRNewswire Mohali [India], June 8: Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) has secured a repeat order from Shri Dutt India Private Limited (SDIPL) for a refinery expansion and steam optimization project at its Kandla facility in Gujarat. Following the successful expansion of its Kandla refinery from 1,000 TPD to 2,400 TPD, Shri Dutt India has awarded a repeat order to SED to increase capacity to 3,500 TPD while further optimizing steam consumption and process efficiency. The order follows SED's successful execution of a major refinery modernization project at the same site, where capacity was expanded from 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD) to 2,400 TPD while reducing steam consumption from 1.00 tonne to 0.40 tonne per tonne of sugar produced. This was achieved through the implementation of an advanced Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR)-based crystallization system featuring honeycomb calandria design batch pans. The project enabled substantial capacity enhancement without requiring additional boiler infrastructure.

Building on the success of this installation, SED will now expand the refinery's capacity from 2,400 TPD to 3,500 TPD by adding new pans integrated with the existing MVR system, along with a new Falling Film Evaporator (FFE) to enhance melt concentration and support higher throughput. The project has been engineered to achieve a targeted steam consumption of 0.35 tonne per tonne of sugar produced, supporting lower energy consumption and improved operating economics. The scope includes complete design, engineering, supply, erection, installation, automation integration up to Distributed Control System (DCS), instrumentation, electrical systems, insulated pipelines, pumps, motors, valves, and commissioning. The project will be executed within a running refinery environment and is targeted for completion within two months from the order date.

By leveraging the existing steam economy architecture, the expansion is expected to increase throughput while maximizing infrastructure utilization and minimizing additional utility requirements. The integrated approach supports improved process stability, enhanced energy efficiency, and sustainable capacity growth. Vivek Verma, Managing Director, SED, said: "The earlier project demonstrated how intelligent process integration and steam economy optimization can unlock significant capacity growth. This repeat order reflects the confidence earned through successful execution and operational performance. By expanding crystallisation capacity and strengthening melt concentration within the existing MVR-based system, we are enabling higher throughput while maintaining a strong focus on steam efficiency and process optimization."

Jeetendra Dharu, Director, Shri Dutt India Private Limited, added: "Our previous experience with SED at Kandla gave us confidence in their ability to execute complex refinery upgrades within demanding timelines. The operational benefits achieved through the earlier expansion made SED the natural choice for the next phase of capacity enhancement." The repeat order reinforces SED's position as a trusted technology partner for refinery modernization and expansion projects that combine capacity enhancement, process integration, automation, and measurable energy-efficiency gains. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)