Backed by Science: Indulekha Bringha Hair Growth Serum Completes Second Clinical Trial, Proves New Hair Growth in 90 days

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Indulekha has announced the successful completion of its second large clinical study on the Indulekha Bringha Hair Growth Serum, further strengthening its position as the most clinically validated hair growth serum in India. Key findings from the latest trials, conducted in 2025 following an earlier study in 2024: 1. 11,000 new hair strands grown in 90 days validated through a rigorous scientific study. 2. Grows 2x more hair than serums containing 3% Redensyl 3. 74% improvement in the Anagen-to-Telogen (A:T) ratio establishing the products ability to restore healthier hair growth cycle. The studies were conducted through registered Clinical Research Organisations under the supervision of dermatologists and Ayurvedic practitioners.

Our approach has always been to combine authentic Ayurvedic formulations with rigorous clinical validation. By conducting two independent clinical trials across two years, we aim to give consumers complete transparency and confidence in the product's efficacy and its ability to deliver real, measurable results," said Sairam Subramanian, VP, Haircare, Unilever. The findings indicate that the formulation supports the natural hair growth cycle by delivering results at a follicular level. It observed that 97% agreed that the serum increases thickness and visibly improves hair volume. The hair growth market, particularly the scalp serum category, has become increasingly cluttered with several brands offering similar 3% Redensyl-based formulations. In the interest of the consumers we serve, it was therefore essential for us to rigorously evaluate the efficacy of 3% Redensyl through a comparative clinical study against Indulekha Hair Growth Serum, ensuring a more robust, credible, and science-backed assessment of performance.

The dual studies were conducted during 2024 and 2025 on participants aged between 20 and 45 years, including both men and women experiencing early and moderate hair thinning. The trials evaluated multiple parameters associated with hair growth and scalp health, including new hair growth, hair shedding, follicle strength, and scalp barrier function. Participants in the study also reported strong visible outcomes: 1. 100% observed thicker-looking hair 2. 97% reported a noticeable reduction in hair fall 3. 97% experienced improvement in hair density The findings from the 2024 clinical trial have already been published, while the 2025 trial results have been submitted for publication in the International Journal of Research in Dermatology.

Indulekha's efforts reflect a broader effort to bridge traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern dermatological science. All clinical studies are conducted on Indian participants with real hair fall conditions, ensuring the results are relevant to Indian scalp characteristics and hair density patterns. With multiple clinical trials conducted across its portfolio to date, Indulekha continues to invest in scientific validation of Ayurvedic formulations. About Indulekha Indulekha is a heritage Ayurvedic brand known for its science-backed expert scalp care solutions that blend time-tested Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science. The brand's iconic Bringha Hair Oil is one of India's most trusted solutions for hair growth and Bringha Hair Serum is a natural progression in its promise of authentic, efficacy driven & clinically proven Ayurveda.

Media Contact: Aaditya Navale Senior Account Executive Adfactors PR Aaditya.navale@adfactorspr.com | 8108109839 Nishika Shah Account Executive Adfactors PR nishika.shah@adfactorspr.com | 8758107815 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)