VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30: Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd reported its highest annual revenue and profit for FY26, supported by steady demand for recycled aluminium and tighter global supply of primary metal. Revenue from operations rose 38.25% year-on-year to ₹724.86 crore. Profit after tax stood at ₹27.06 crore, up just over 50% from the previous year. EBITDA came in at ₹60.97 crore, also higher by about 50%, with margins seeing a marginal improvement. Growth was stronger in the second half of the year. Revenue during the period rose more than 53% from a year earlier, indicating continued demand from sectors such as automobiles and industrial manufacturing.

At the same time, the company is replacing older furnaces with electric furnaces. Total smelting capacity has reached 38,000 metric tonnes, and additional units are expected to be installed during the year. Baheti is also expanding capacity. It plans to invest ₹20-25 crore in FY27 to set up an aluminium wire rod unit. The first phase is expected to have a capacity of 12,500 metric tonnes, with further expansion planned over time. The broader aluminium market has been influenced by supply constraints. Disruptions in the Middle East have reduced the availability of primary aluminium, leading some manufacturers to turn to secondary producers. Recycled aluminium typically requires significantly less energy to produce, which can help contain costs when primary metal prices rise.

During the year, the company added new customers in the automotive segment, including original equipment manufacturers. Supplying directly to such firms generally involves tighter quality and delivery requirements compared to supplying intermediaries. Energy costs remain a key factor for recyclers. A captive solar power plant is expected to be operational by May 2026, which could help reduce power expenses, particularly as the share of electric furnaces increases. The company said its order book for the first quarter of FY27 stands at over ₹175 crore, suggesting demand has remained stable at the start of the new financial year. While recent growth has tracked industry conditions, future performance will depend on how quickly additional capacity is brought online.

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