Bajaj Finance fixed deposit can empower the women of tomorrow

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Financial independence is a stepping stone to empowerment, as it helps with making decisions that align with future goals. Studies reveal a substantial rise in the number of women who have actively invested in the recent past. Women today are keen to maximise their savings, generate wealth, and build a foundation for a stable future. Women's investing habits favour low-risk investments, and as such, the Bajaj Finance (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-for-women) Women FD makes for a great addition to any portfolio. As the world celebrates Women's Day, learn about how this fixed deposit can empower the women of tomorrow.

Returns at a fixed interest rate of up to 7.05 per cent p.a.

With volatility and uncertainty plaguing the market, assets that provide a buffer against sub-par returns are precious. With a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, women investors stand to gain fixed FD rates throughout their investment tenor, helping them achieve their dreams and goals. This investment is not linked to the market performance and is AAA-rated. It carries ICRA's MAAA and CRISIL's FAAA ratings, the highest in their respective categories. These ratings bring the assurance of investment stability and zero loss of capital.

Female investors above 60 can earn at an interest rate of up to 7.05 per cent p.a. In contrast, other women investors can gain up to 6.80 per cent p.a. With this women's FD, investors can look forward to an enhanced corpus and default-free interest and principal payouts.

Align personal finances with future goals

With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, women investors can plan for a care-free tomorrow and invest in a 12-60 month flexible tenor. According to recent studies, women are patient investors keen on meeting their financial goals. This FD offers top rates for those investing for 36 months or more.

Here are tables that forecast earnings vis-a-vis the tenor and investor type.

Women can use the (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-calculators) FD calculator to plan for their personal, career, and household goals and align their investments to a schedule that suits them.

Provides options for liquidity through the tenor

When investing in a Bajaj Finance Women FD, investors can choose to receive payouts every month, quarter, half-year, year, or at maturity only. While the last option ensures maximal returns, the others secure a steady inflow of funds throughout the investment period. Additionally, with Bajaj Finance, women can also get a loan against FD to keep their investment intact while gaining the liquidity required.

Make saving a habit with the Systematic Deposit Plan

Research by Groww in 2021 suggests that young women who have recently stepped into the professional world are the most enthusiastic investors. To help such investors achieve their financial goals, Bajaj Finance offers the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) facility. SDP is like a SIP but without the risk of market fluctuations. Here, all one needs to do is set aside a sum of Rs. 5,000 or more each month to invest. Each such monthly contribution automatically goes towards a new FD that earns interest at the prevailing FD rates. Depending on their goals, women investors can opt for a:

-Monthly Maturity Scheme: To have each FD mature after a fixed, standard tenor and thereby receive payouts month after month.

-Single Maturity Scheme: To receive the entire payout on a single, set date by altering the tenor of each FD.

This Women's Day, join the trend, take the reins, and journey towards a better tomorrow. With its Women's FD, Bajaj Finance offers every woman the exciting prospect of boosting their finances with a low-risk investment that offers generous returns. (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-application-form?ProductName=FD) Book your FD online from home comfort and build a solid financial foundation with market-leading FD rates.

