Bajaj Finserv doctor loan - Designed to meet medical practitioner's unique financial needs

Recent times have witnessed a massive demand for doctors. According to a study by the Economic Times - "India has a shortage of an estimated 600,000 doctors". This again calls for more applicants applying for MBBS or even MD.

Not only on the education front but, the field of medicine requires a lot of investment professionally as well. From setting up a clinic, upgrading it with the latest technology, to personal and aspirational needs of doctors, having access to sufficient funds is important.

To help doctors fulfil their unique professional and personal needs, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering exclusively designed Loan for Doctors of up to Rs 25 lakh. With doorstep services and money is credited to their account in 24 hours, these loans are 100 per cent convenient for doctors who are always on-the-go.

Below are some of the notable features of this customized loan:

Collateral-free funding

From setting up a clinic or renovating the existing one, to simply furnishing it with the new medical equipment, doctors need ample finance to translate their plans into reality. Pledging collateral to raise funds can complicate the process. Fortunately, they can apply online for a collateral-free Loan for Doctors from Bajaj Finserv and get the sanction they require without any hassle.

Loan of up to Rs 25 lakh

Whether one requires funds for their personal needs such as buying or renovating a house, pursuing their doctorate, wedding; or for their professional needs; having ample finance is necessary. In such cases, it is wise to opt for a Loan for Doctors as it offers up to Rs 25 lakh with a Flexi loan facility.

Flexi Loan facility to aid cash flow management

Doctors can also avail of the Flexi Loan facility offered by the lender. This ensures that their cash flow doesn't run dry as they expand, renovate, or diversify. It offers a predetermined loan limit for a fixed tenor. They can borrow from this loan limit whenever and as many times as required and choose to pay only the interest as monthly EMIs. The interest is charged only on the amount withdrawn and not on the entire sanctioned amount.

Advantage of part-prepayment facility

Doctors can part pre-pay their loan at no additional cost, any time during the tenor, and minimize the cost of borrowing by reducing the interest outgo. However, do note that while the prepaid amount has no upper limit, it must be higher than the value of three installments.

Hassle-free loan application

The Bajaj Finserv Loan for Doctors is a straightforward, easy-to-access loan. To apply, doctors can fill the online application form and wait for a representative to contact them with further instructions. Existing Bajaj Finserv customers may check if they have a pre-approved offer to get access to a fully customized loan deal to fulfill their cash flow gaps or to simply meet their personal needs.

