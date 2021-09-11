Bajaj Finserv EMI store offers 33 percent discount on latest smartwatches

New Delhi, [India], September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Offering exclusive benefits to all fitness enthusiasts, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced up to 33 per cent discount on smartwatches across brands. Customers planning to purchase a top-tier smartwatch with all the latest features can now grab their favourite gadgets without worrying about the price tags. With the festive season around the corner, this exclusive offer will make smartwatch purchase an affordable task through India's largest hyperlocal shopping destination.

Additionally, customers can avail of gift vouchers of up to Rs. 3,000 on every purchase to make their shopping experience even more rewarding. The EMI Store is also offering smartwatches on easy EMIs starting from Rs. 1,000.

Over the years, smartwatches have evolved from being just a fashion statement to comprehensive fitness trackers and health monitoring devices. Cutting-edge features such as heart-rate sensors, SpO2 monitor, stress measurements, and sleep tracking have revolutionized the overall wearable experience for fitness lovers. From budget men's watches to expensive timepieces, these unique benefits are available across models. You can buy your favourite (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/smart-watches.html)smartwatch on EMI at Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and avail benefits like cashback offers, no-cost EMI, and Zero down payment.

Some of the popular smartwatches available on the EMI Store include:

* GQ3B3-Vital 3.0 - 3 Months Coaching Subscription with GOQii Vital 3 with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,000 and flat 25% off

* WatchOut Elegant Gen2 Raw Steel Smart Watch with Calling Features and Heart Rate Monitor with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,250 and flat 10% off

* Garmin Vivomove 3 Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Powder Gray) with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,499 and flat 24% off

* Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Black) with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,999 and flat 18% off

* Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Bluetooth Aluminium 44mm (Silver) with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,606 and flat 5% off

Benefits of shopping on the EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store extends exclusive deals and offers to customers on all products, making the overall purchase experience convenient and hassle-free. Customers can bring home their favourite smartwatch on No Cost EMIs, where the total cost of the purchase is converted into interest-free EMIs with no additional fees or hidden charges. Moreover, they can club these benefits with the zero down payment facility on select models, available exclusively on the EMI Store.

How to shop for smartwatches on the EMI Store

* Log onto the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number

* Choose your desired smartwatch from hundreds of models available

* Add the smartwatch to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

* Enter the required information, including your name and address

* Click on the "Generate OTP" option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers an abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

