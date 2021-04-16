Bajaj Finserv EMI Store offers cashback benefits on Vivo Mobiles

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has listed several Vivo mobiles on great deals and discounts. Customers looking to buy a new smartphone can get Vivo mobiles on No Cost EMI starting Rs 1,149. That's not all buyers will also get additional cashback and benefits worth up to Rs 4,500.
The best-selling Vivo V20 2021 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is up for grabs on zero down payment and No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,388. Buyers can also explore a range of Vivo mobiles like Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo X60 Series, Vivo Y20G and much more. Listed below are some of the mobile phones on sale:
In addition to budget-friendly price tags, when customers buy a Vivo mobile from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, they will get cashbacks worth up to Rs 1,500. Apart from this, one can also get mobile recharge vouchers worth up to 1,500 and electricity bill vouchers worth up to 1,500.
The unique eco-system of the EMI Store places customer experience above all else. With benefits like easy repayment tenors, No Cost EMIs and zero down payment, the EMI Store aims to provide easy and affordable access to products to customers. By pairing one's order with a dealer close to them from the Bajaj Finserv's 1 Lakh+ strong EMI Network of sellers across India, customers are assured quick delivery of their product.
So, whether one wants to purchase Vivo mobiles or any other smartphone, customers can conveniently shop online from the comfort of their home on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
*Terms and Conditions apply.
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers.
It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
