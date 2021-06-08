Bajaj Finserv EMI Store offers latest phones under Rs. 15,000 on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering some of the best phones under Rs. 15,000 on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999.
Those looking to buy a new mobile will find a gamut of smartphones that offer the best value-for-money in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 segment.
Customers can browse online from a wide range of brands like Vivo, Samsung, OPPO, Redmi and purchase (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mobile-phones-under-15000.html)best phone under 15000.
Whether it is fast charging, good battery backup, or powerful processors and a stunning camera, one will find all the cutting-edge features of a premium mobile in these budget-friendly smartphones.
The best part, shoppers can avail (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mobile-phones.html)mobile phones on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment, and also get it home delivered without any additional cost* from the nearest partner store.
Here is a list of some of the best mobiles under Rs. 15, 000 currently available on the EMI Store on No Cost EMIs:
OPPO A15 32GB on EMIs starting Rs. 999
Vivo Y20G 64GB on EMIs starting Rs. 1,299
Redmi Note 9 Pro 128GB on EMIs starting Rs. 1,650
Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB on EMIs starting Rs. 1,500
Those living in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata can shop online for mobile under Rs. 15,000 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
Purchasing from the EMI Store is an easy and quick process. All one has to do is:
Log-in to their EMI Store account using the registered mobile number, choose the preferred mobile phone and add it to the cart.
At the payment window, safely verify the purchase with an OTP sent to the registered mobile number.
Review terms and conditions, and then click on 'Buy Now'. The purchase is complete and the ordered mobile will be home delivered within a day or two*.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.
It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/) www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
