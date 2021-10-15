Bajaj Finserv personal loan: A quick and effective way to manage medical emergencies

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers customers a personal loan for an emergency to meet planned or unplanned medical expenses.

The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan doubles up as an emergency loan courtesy of best-in-class features such as instant approval, expedited loan processing, and online disbursal in 24 hours*.

Medical emergencies are rarely expected and usually occur without warning, which leads to financial strain too. Thankfully, solutions like the personal loan for emergency matters help deal with such situations promptly and without delay.

Bajaj Finserv further simplifies this undertaking by making it easy to acquire funds for urgent needs. With features like simple personal loan eligibility terms and easy (https://online-personal-loan.bajajfinserv.in/DGLogin) online loan application, this is an effective way to handle costs during a medical crisis.

Here are the key features that make the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan ideal during a medical emergency.

High-value sanction up to Rs. 25 lakh

Treatment should never be delayed on account of a cash crunch. With a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, customers can get emergency funds up to Rs. 25 lakh, based on their profile. Borrowers can use it for all medical expenses, ranging from ambulance costs to surgery, speciality treatment, hospitalisation, and post-treatment care. There are no restrictions on end-use.

Hassle-free application and approval processes

Customers that meet the simple personal loan eligibility requirements can easily avail funds. One can apply online from anywhere and at any time by filling an easy online form. This eliminates the need to visit a physical branch or stand in a queue. Moreover, eligible customers get approval for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan in just a few minutes and can access the funds within 24 hours*. Customers can rely on quick disbursal in a medical emergency as it serves as a reliable safety net.

Pre-approved offers

To further expedite access to funds via the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, customers can check their pre-approved offers as well. These are tailored to match the borrower's profile, making a loan much quicker to avail. Customers facing a medical emergency need only avail of their pre-approved loan offer and authorise disbursal to get funds in no time. The entire process is quick, easy, and completely paperless for existing customers.

Flexible repayment plans

Bajaj Finserv offers flexible terms so customers can stay financially healthy when dealing with a medical emergency. Borrowers can choose a tenor as per their repayment capability between 12 to 60 months. The personal loan EMI calculator further makes it easy to choose a budget-friendly EMI and plan repayment.

Competitive interest rates

Bajaj Finserv offers customers a cost-effective personal loan rate of interest. These are competitive per market standards, and applicants with strong financial profiles may even qualify for better deals. This helps tackle medical emergencies affordably, even if the customer chooses to prepay the loan or opt for it on a long tenor.

Flexi Personal Loan

Bajaj Finserv offers a Flexi Personal Loan, a facility that provides customers with added convenience. With its help, one can borrow from the approved loan sanction as and when required and pay interest only on the amount withdrawn. Further, borrowers can choose to pay only the interest as EMI in the initial tenor. This can help with cash flow management so customers can focus on the emergency at hand.

Whether in search of a personal loan for salaried employees or an emergency loan, customers can rely on Bajaj Finserv. The easy-to-meet requirements coupled with expedited processing and disbursement provisions make it an ideal instrument for any borrower.

*Terms and Conditions Apply.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan Against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S & P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: (https://www.bajajfinserv.in)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)