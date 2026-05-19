PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited), one of India's leading private general insurers, today announced the launch of 'My Health Care Plan Edge+' (MHCP EDGE+), a comprehensive health indemnity solution designed to address rising healthcare costs and reduce out-of-pocket expenses through enhanced flexibility and customisation. - Sum insured options from INR 5 Lakhs up to INR 5 Crores - Unlimited reinstatement ensuring continued coverage within the policy year - Modular design with multiple add-ons and riders for customised protection - Coverage for consumables, modern treatments, and global care options - Age Shield feature to lock premium at the entry age until a claim is made

- Smart Tenure enables customers to pool their total sum insured across the policy tenure and use it flexibly, even from the first year Built on the solid foundation of its existing MHCP offering, MHCP EDGE+ combines core hospitalisation coverage with a wide suite of optional riders, enabling customers to tailor their policy based on evolving healthcare needs, life stage, and affordability. The plan offers sum insured options ranging from INR 5 Lakhs up to INR 5 Crores, along with unlimited reinstatement of the sum insured within a policy year, ensuring continued protection even in case of multiple claims. The base plan provides comprehensive coverage for hospitalisation expenses including room rent, ICU charges, surgeries, modern treatment methods, AYUSH therapies, and pre and post hospitalisation costs. It also covers day care procedures, domiciliary hospitalisation, organ donor expenses, and emergency ambulance services, offering holistic financial protection during medical contingencies.

A key differentiator of MHCP EDGE+ is its modular structure, which allows customers to enhance their coverage through a range of add-ons and riders. These include Consumables Plus to minimise non-payable expenses at the time of discharge, Super Cumulative Bonus for accelerated growth of the sum insured, and Major Illness and Accident Multiplier benefits for higher protection during critical events. The product also offers global coverage options for both emergency and planned treatments abroad, catering to customers with international healthcare needs. In addition, MHCP EDGE+ introduces features focused on long-term affordability and future readiness. The Age Shield rider enables customers to lock their premium at entry age until a claim is made, while Smart Tenure allows customers to combine their sum insured across the full policy tenure, giving them access to a larger overall coverage amount that can be used as needed, even in the early years of the policy. Customers can opt for Global Cover, which provides access to both planned and emergency treatments abroad, expanding care beyond India. The Health Limitless rider further enhances protection by offering one claim without any annual sum insured limit during the policy lifetime. The plan further extends into wellness and preventive care through optional offerings such as the Health Prime rider, which includes teleconsultations, in clinic consultations, diagnostic support, preventive health check-ups, and lifestyle and fitness related services.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj General Insurance, said, "Health insurance is steadily moving from a product mindset to a solution mindset, where the focus is not just on covering hospitalisation, but on how effectively we support customers across their entire healthcare journey. With MHCP EDGE+, we have built a plan that responds to some of the most relevant gaps customers experience today, be it rising medical costs, non-payable expenses, or the need for higher and more adaptable coverage. What is equally important is giving customers the flexibility to shape their protection as their needs evolve, without making the product complex. Through a modular approach, we are enabling wider choices, better control, and access to quality care, including advanced and global treatment options. As an industry, our role is to make health insurance more relevant, transparent, and aligned to real life needs, and this offering is a step in that direction."

Available for both individual and family floater options, MHCP EDGE+ offers lifetime renewability, policy tenures of up to five years, and coverage starting from as early as 3 months of age. The product also provides flexible waiting period options, a range of discount structures, and wellness linked benefits, positioning it as a flexible and future ready solution for customers seeking health insurance that can adapt to their evolving needs. About Bajaj General Insurance Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited) is one of India's leading, most trusted and dynamic private general insurance companies. It is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's leading and most diversified financial services group.

Bajaj General offers a broad portfolio of innovative and customer-focused insurance solutions, spanning motor, health, and home insurance, along with specialised products such as pet insurance, wedding insurance, event protection, cyber insurance, and rural insurance. From safeguarding your health and home to protecting your travels and life's most important moments, Bajaj General aims to be a constant partner in your journey. Bajaj General equally offers a comprehensive and a well-diversified range of products, including fire, marine, engineering, liability and surety insurance to corporates and SMEs. The company also participates in various government schemes with a focus on financial inclusion. The company is also known for its robust risk selection capabilities, digital adoption and product innovation.

Established in 2001, the company has grown its footprint to nearly 1,500 towns and cities across India, ensuring easy access and a close connection to its customers. This access is enabled through the largest distribution network, spanning across individual agents, point-of-sales personnel, banks, NBFCs, motor dealers, brokers and the company's proprietary sales force. It holds an [ICRA]AAA rating from ICRA Limited, reflecting the highest level of confidence in its financial strength and stability. With a strong legacy, a forward-looking mindset, and an unwavering focus on its 'Customer-First' philosophy, Bajaj General remains committed to protecting what matters most, empowering individuals, families, and businesses to live with confidence and peace of mind.

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