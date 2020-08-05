Bajaj Housing Finance Limited E-Home Loan - Get digital sanction letter within 10 Minutes

Finding a dream home is quite an uphill task but what is even tedious is getting a home loan. From finding the best deals to visiting a branch several times, applying for a home loan has always been exhausting.

Though to bridge this gap between multiple visits to a branch and getting a loan, many banks are offering E-home loans in recent times. The recently launched E-home loan offered by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is convenient as the borrowers can get their digital sanction letter within ten minutes of applying.

With these E-Home Loans, borrowers can fulfill all their mortgage requirements online. Read on to know more about the digital sanction letter and loan application process offered by the lender.

Digital sanction letter for Home Loan-A sanction letter is a document issued after the home loan sanction process by the lender prior to the borrower getting the final home loan agreement.

While applying for an E-home Loan from BHFL, borrowers get a digital sanction letter from the lender. This sanction letter is conditional where the underwriting process will be followed post submission of income and property documents as well as KYC and other documents. However, BHFL has the sole right to decline the same.

Benefits of a digital sanction letter

With Bajaj Housing Finance Limited E-Home Loan, borrowers can avoid undergoing the process of heaps of paperwork and can simply get their digital sanction letter within ten minutes of applying. This letter is valid for six months.

A home loan sanction amount is usually based on financial & collateral eligibility. The digital sanction letters will have information about the proposed loan, i.e. the total amount to be sanctioned, the interest rate, base rate on which it has been calculated, whether the rate is fixed/floating, and the tenor of the loan along with other terms and conditions.

After carefully reading and accepting all the terms and conditions of the lender, borrowers can apply for an E-home Loan from BHFL by following these simple steps:

* Visit the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited website and fill their details in the online loan application form and submit.

* After submitting the form online, a loan offer is generated. This helps the borrower know his/her loan eligibility without having to visit any branch.

* Loan applicants can simply download a digital sanction letter by paying a nominal fee. This sanction letter comes with a validity of six months (T & C apply).

* To apply and avail the loan, borrowers can connect with BHFL on the email id or phone number provided in the digital sanction letter within the six-month validity period.

