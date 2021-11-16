Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's flat processing fee of Rs. 1,999 plus GST offer extended till 30 November 2021

You would like to read
- Apply for a Fullerton India personal loan for salaried and get exciting discounts*!
- Saraswat Bank's pre-approved Education Loan at its lowest ever interest rate
- Jaipur Rugs announces their biggest annual festive sale, The Rug Utsav
- Apply for an online home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and get an Amazon gift voucher free
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Festivities with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited continue as the lender announces an extension on its ongoing festive offer of a flat processing fee of Rs. 1,999*+ GST on home loans.
The offer was due to expire on 15 November 2021, but now its benefits can be enjoyed till 30 November 2021. Interested applicants are advised to make a note of the following points:
The offer is applicable on home loans disbursed till 31 December 2021
The offer is valid only on home loan applications filed online, through the lender's official website, till 30 November 2021
The offer can be availed of by salaried and professional applicants only
The Lender's Home Loan Application
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, offers one of the most competitive housing loan interest rates in the market, starting from 6.70%* p.a., for salaried and professional applicants who meet all their eligibility asks. Their eligibility criteria are simple and easy to meet wherein applicants with the right credit profile can avail of these rates.
That's not all - in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the Housing Finance Company has launched a more dynamic edition of their online home loan application journey, committed to ensuring unmatched accessibility and ease of navigation.
The form, Online Home Loan, requests answers to only a few questions (as few as 8*) and can be completed in just 3 steps. Applicants not only enjoy a seamless home loan application journey, they also get a Digital Sanction Letter in just 10 minutes* at the nominal cost of Rs. 1,999*+ GST (this amount is not the same as the 'Rs. 1,999*+ GST Processing Fee' offer). The form also shows applicants their CIBIL score and a tailored home loan offer, basis eligibility.
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Home Loans: Salient Features and Benefits
The HFC's home loan offerings include an array of unique features that are available to their borrowers. Intent on maximising feasibility, the lender has many compelling benefits that make their home loans stand out.
Competitive interest rates, starting at 6.70%* for salaried and professional applicants
Inexpensive home loan EMIs, starting as low as Rs. 645/Lakh*, basis eligibility
Access to sizeable home loan sanctions worth Rs. 5 Crore*, or higher for eligible applicants
Industry-first benchmark linked home loans that let applicants link their floating interest rates to an external benchmark such as the RBI repo rate
Fuss-free eligibility criteria with easy-to-meet parameters
Minimal documentation and quick processing, with your home loan amount disbursed in 48 hours* from document submission and verification
Ease of migrating existing home loans to 6.70%*, with an additional refinancing option of Rs. 1 Crore*, or more, basis eligibility
Flexible repayment options tailored to meet your financial needs, with loan tenors spanning up to 30 years
Zero part-prepayment, foreclosure, or hidden penalties levied on individuals with home loans linked to floating interest rates
Contact-free, socially distanced home loan application process for online applicants, with doorstep document pick-up facility
Facility to make part-prepayments online and access home loan statements with the lender's online customer portal
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a Housing Finance Company, headquartered in Pune, with country-wide operations. Its key offerings include home loans and loans against property, along with other financing solutions such as lease rental discounting.
The lender is committed to offering competitive home loan interest rates that bring down an individual's total cost of borrowing while sanctioning a sizeable loan amount if they meet the eligibility criteria. Their loan against property option too comes with its attractions, such as low interest rates and a quick disbursal time of just 72 hours* from the time of document submission.
*Terms and Conditions Apply
For more information, please visit (https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor