Bajaj Housing Finance reaches a new milestone - crosses Rs. 50,000 Cr. of Assets Under Management (AUM)

You would like to read
- HFC Bajaj Housing Finance Limited extends validity for the 'Rs.1,999* plus GST processing fee' festive offer till 15 November 2021
- Karunamoorthi Rajangam appointed as Vice President, Anicut Capital
- SATYA MicroCapital reaches Rs. 2000 cr. Assets under Management
- Strata, leading proptech startup, crosses Rs 500 crore AUM mark
- Register for SNAP 2021: Gateway to pursue MBA in Operations Management & Agri-Operations Management programs at SIOM, Nashik
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Housing Finance announces a milestone achievement, surpassing Rs. 50,000 Cr. worth of Assets Under Management. The Company started functioning as an independent entity in March 2018 and has touched this milestone number in just four years of operations.
In the first year of operations, i.e., FY19, Bajaj Housing Finance touched its first milestone of Rs. 10,000 Cr. of Assets Under Management. The following year, the Company's AUM surpassed the Rs. 25,000 Cr. mark, reaching Rs. 32,705 Cr. by the end of FY20.
Bajaj Housing Finance closed FY21 with an AUM of Rs. 38,871 Cr. The same year, the Company introduced a novel offering in the form of External Benchmark (Repo Rate) linked Home Loans - becoming the first Housing Finance Company (HFC) to offer its customers the choice to link their home loans to an external benchmark, i.e., the RBI Repo Rate. While the RBI mandates banks to link Home Loans to external benchmarks, such as the Repo Rate, HFCs can link their home loans to internal benchmark linked rates, also known as the Floating Reference Rate.
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country with 19 product lines across consumer, commercial, and SME finance catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals and corporate entities to purchase and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs and offers working capital for business expansion purposes. It also provides finance to builders and developers engaged in constructing homes. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest CRISIL AAA (Stable) rating.
For more information, please visit (https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in) I (https://business.facebook.com/Bajaj-Housing-Finance-Limited-106889874092628) Facebook I (https://bit.ly/3JpO3y7))
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor