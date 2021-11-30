Bajrang Foundation organizing Bajrang Mega Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia children on 19th December

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajrang Urban was conceptualized in response to the need to create responsible, long-term living spaces with the finest standards of building. With its best venture - Green Grace, Bajrang Urban has taken off proudly, a first-of-its-kind, eco-friendly, luxury gated community residence coming up at the heart of the city, Pattabhipuram in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Ambati Murali Krishna (AMK), CEO of Bajrang Urban Infra Private Limited, works towards the company's vision of building habitable living spaces that capture the essence of the local culture. He has a track record of 35 years, focusing on enhancing organizational efficiency and augmenting corporate revenue. In addition, he is a proven operational strategist in leading complex infrastructure initiatives.

As he started Bajrang Urban to achieve his infrastructural goals, he also had a vision for a better society, and to achieve that, he founded Bajrang Foundation. Bajrang Urban is the only infra company committed to eliminating the occurrence of Thalassemia from Andhra Pradesh. It is a unique institution formed in the backdrop of a greater and noble ideal of social engineering.

Under the aegis of the Bajrang Foundation, some of their activities include NaariRithuvu - a mission to bring awareness around periods and menstrual health. Global Cancer Awareness 6k Run - To generate awareness among people about cancer. AMarK Youth Drive - to offer Python language classes & internships to civil engineering students to help them boost their career paths.

In the backdrop of AMK's vision to save Thalassemia children from succumbing to the disease, it had been his long-term plan to donate blood and raise awareness about Thalassemia. Bajrang Foundation took a distinct path to serve this end. They have been conducting 'Bajrang Mega Quiz-2021' since October 21 2021. Undergraduate students from Guntur and Prakasam districts were invited to participate and were made aware of Thalassemia and the advantages of blood donation.

In the three-level quiz Bajrang Foundation conducted, their volunteers reached 76 colleges and 9486 students through level-1, following which there shall be a level-2 in four zones, namely Guntur, Prakasam, Ongole and Narasraopet. Further, they planned to conduct the level-3, the Grand Finale of 'Bajrang Mega Quiz-2021' on December 19 at Bajrang Urban Green Grace campus in Pattabhipuram, Guntur. The final level winners have incentives of 1,11,111 INR, 55,555 INR & 22,222 INR as first, second and third prizes, respectively. In addition, as an incentive for participants, they have planned consolation prizes of 55,000 INR, 22,000 INR and 5000 INR each for five members.

To create awareness about Thalassemia amongst the younger generations and save them from succumbing to this genetic disorder, Mr. Ambati Murali Krishna has taken it upon himself to speak to all the college managements to strive for 'Thalassemia Free Andhra Pradesh'.

In a quest to find the right institute to help Thalassemia affected children, AMK came across Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society. TSCS India is the World's most prominent society serving Thalassemia affected patients. The organization was founded in 1998 and has been serving lakhs of children since then. Presently they have 3000+ registered Thalassemia children with them. They have donated 1,80,000 units of blood to date. Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society had been rendering multiple medical services free of charge. They do consultations, provide blood & transfusion facilities, medical counselling to Thalassemia affected families, and unmarried youth and married couples regarding the possibility of conceiving a Thalassemia child. AMK visited TSCS India, and after a 3-hour deliberation, Bajrang Foundation has partnered with TSCS India to help Thalassemia children.

Bajrang Foundation has planned to conduct the 'Bajrang Mega Blood Donation Festival' on December 19 2021 along with 'Bajrang Mega Quiz 2021' finale and has arranged for allocation of blood to Thalassemia affected children on December 21. While Bajrang Foundation solely conducts the blood donation drive, distributing blood to Thalassemia children is undertaken by TSCS India on behalf of the foundation.

Bajrang Urban's first-ever project - Green Grace, is an eco-friendly luxury gated community residence coming up at Guntur. It is located in the heart of the city at Pattabhipuram main Road giving it accessibility from all major landmarks. It's the first-of-its-kind venture where one can experience a privileged life with nature. Consisting of 3 blocks, Green Grace offers premium 500 plus spacious 3 & 4 BHK residences along with a few sky villas. The towers rise proudly to 18 floors above the signature site, rendered with a combination of open spaces and landscaped gardens filled with exotic, spiritual trees. The township is a haven for luxury, health, happiness and overall well-being while living in the hometown you love.

