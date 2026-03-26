VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 25: Ballantine's Soda has announced the highly anticipated next phase of its 'Unofficial Evenings' campaign. Staying true to its ethos of celebrating life beyond the corporate routine, the campaign is dedicated to inspiring the corporate community to follow their 5-to-9.

The campaign kicked off in October with corporate influencer Ananya Birla unveiling it on social media. Designed to unfold in phases across key Indian cities, the campaign features a unique two-part structure: auditions inspiring the corporate tribe to follow their passion in music, culminating in high-energy concerts where the audition winners open for celebrated international acts.

After massively successful runs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh - which saw local audition winners sharing the stage with global electronic artists Topic, Hozho, and Tom Enzy - Ballantine's Soda is now bringing the momentum to Mumbai and Gurugram.