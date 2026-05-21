Bangalore Gets Its Most Anticipated Address: Cavore by Sourberry Opened Its Doors

VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 21: Cavore by Sourberry isn't just another place to go out in Bengaluru it's the city's newest 17,000 sq. ft. luxury dining and nightlife destination. Among the first to step through its doors were Aryan Khan, Singer King and Sahher Bambba, marking an exclusive debut for one of Bangalore's most talked-about new venues. It's the place the city finally has a reason to dress up for. Launched on the 26th of November, Cavore arrived not as another venue on the city's nightlife circuit but a statement. Seventeen thousand square feet of pure luxury, where the energy is high, the crowd is curated, and the experience is entirely its own, from the first drink to the last bite.

The launch brought together names that rarely share the same room. Aryan Khan and Singer King were present for an opening night that set the tone for everything Cavore intends to be. Effortless. Exclusive. Enigmatic. Naveen Prem, the visionary behind Cavore, has spent years shaping standout hospitality concepts across cities before bringing his most ambitious creation home to Bengaluru. Through Sourberry, his approach has remained consistent, crafting spaces that feel truly alive: immersive, inclusive, and effortlessly elevated. Cavore stands as the boldest expression of that philosophy yet, a space where luxury feels warm, culture feels contemporary, and every detail is designed to place Indian hospitality on a truly global stage.

At Cavore, the menu is Chef Shivraj's map of India, drawn from years of travel, shaped by instinct, and executed with sharp precision. He brings to the kitchen a rare mix of military discipline and deep culinary curiosity, building a menu that is as thoughtful as it is indulgent. This is not nostalgia plated plainly. It is India, reimagined with polish. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, every dish is rooted in memory, elevated in technique, and finished with the kind of flair that belongs in a room like Cavore. The saffron-laced Kashmiri Lamb Bowl and Kasundi Lobster have already earned their regulars, while newer signatures like the Truffle Tomato Sev Puri, Avo Bhel Tartare, and Moilee Butter Sauce Prawns continue to prove that the menu rewards both comfort and curiosity in equal measure.

Cavore is open from Tuesday through Sunday, 12 PM to 11 PM. Reservations are encouraged. ABOUT SOURBERRY Sourberry is a hospitality-led venture founded by Mr. Naveen Prem, built on the belief that great spaces should feel immersive, distinctive, and deeply memorable. With Cavore, Sourberry makes its Bengaluru debut, choosing the city as the first stage for a larger vision: to create hospitality experiences that put India in the global spotlight. For more details, please visit their website - https://www.sourberryentertainment.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)