Bangalore's resident doctor bags 'India's Next Sushruta' title

Medtronic India, in partnership with Docplexus, recently concluded the grand finale of India's Next Sushruta (INS), a case study competition aimed towards post-graduates and super-specialty students in the field of surgery.
Named after the Father of Early Surgery, Sushruta, INS, is a one-of-a-kind industry-academia program in the field of Indian medical technology, which saw participation from across specialties, including Oncology, General Surgery and Gastroenterology.
The finale of this competition saw Dr Usha H, MCh Surgical Oncology from Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bangalore, win over the jury with her presentation to claim the title of India's Next Sushruta.
"Generally, there are not many platforms where young surgeons are encouraged to show their abilities. INS was indeed a great opportunity for every participant all across the country, and thanks to the head of my department, who made sure we participated in this event," said Dr Usha, when asked about her reason to participate in INS.
INS is a unique program for young budding surgeons to bring out the abilities and grow their capabilities in their respective field of education. "Programs like these help young budding doctors in their career by recognition and leap of great motivation to pursue their speciality and future career with great enthusiasm", said Dr Usha.
The surgical techniques and technology keep evolving and undergo a continuous change in technology that keeps coming on to the medical world.
"It is absolutely important and essential to stay updated on the latest surgical techniques and technology by regularly attending national and international conferences on the relevant areas of surgical expertise," said Prof Dr Ravi Arjunan, Head of Department of Surgical Oncology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, who supported Dr Usha.
Dr Arjunan further said that events like INS by Medtronic will not only help the medical fraternity to gain confidence in their surgical techniques, but will also help give back to the society at large and patients in particular who will be the prime beneficiaries of this training and medical technology.
The long-term objective of events like INS is to encourage young budding doctors to participate and improve their competitive spirit in a healthy atmosphere and to be future-ready to improve access to quality healthcare in India.
