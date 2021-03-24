Bangla Lace manufactures exclusive and trendy lace varieties in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): Established in 1992 by Shri Kanchanlal Ishwarlal, Bangla Lace has emerged as a leading manufacturer by providing premium quality Fancy and Embroidery Laces. Their product range includes many different varieties of Laces.

These products are highly appreciated due to their beautiful designs, excellent finishing, and high quality. All their products are made from world-class quality raw materials which are blended with modern technology to develop a superior range of products.

They have a broad variety of laces, like - Embroidery Lace, Maharani Lace, Zalar Lace, Piping Lace, Narrow Woven Fabrics, Sequence Lace, Fancy Lace, Designer Lace, Diamond Lace, Moti Laces, Needle Lace, Decorative Lace, Banarsi Laces, Cotton Laces, Gota Lace, Handwork lace, Floral Lace and many more. The lace is manufactured in various colours and designs and is highly valued among customers for its exclusive quality.

This embroidery lace is designed using high-quality fabric, threads which makes it more beautiful and stylish. Their laces are very elegantly designed and embroidered, to add beauty to the attached clothing or garment. The embroidered laces are suitable for a wide variety of ladies' wear and clothing, due to their aesthetic look. Hence, their laces are used in ready-made garments, hosiery garments, ladies' sandals, bags, wallets, and other accessories.

When it comes to the quality of their products, they are one step ahead of their competitors in the market. Since its start in 1992, as a small-scale lace manufacturing unit in Surat, the textile hub of India, Bangla Lace is spreading colours in people's lives! Jasmin and Jatin Paronawala are proficiently managing the team of professionals like fashion designers, skilled technicians, field executives, and quality controllers; opting to deliver accurate products with high-quality precisions.

Their modern infrastructural facilities and profound industrial experience have laid a strong foundation for the growth of the business. As a result, they are rapidly expanding in the lace market all over India, and also dealing in the global market, exporting their products in countries like Dubai, Kuwait, and Bangladesh.

Bangla Lace houses advanced technology and hi-tech machinery that comprises about 100 nos. of Needle Machines (Automatic Lace Weaving Machines), 3 Nos. of Crochet Machines (Automatic Lace Knitting Machines), and 2 Nos. of Embroidery Machines.

They have a team of expert professionals and a world-class infrastructure that facilitate all the business operations. All their products are 100% skin-friendly, smooth textured, colour-fastened, shrink-resistant. Along with this, a regular quality check of products at all stages enables them to deliver defect-free products which meet the Indian Quality Standards. Moreover, they follow ethical business practices blended with a customer-centric approach that ensures long-lasting relationships with their clients.

For more information, find us on (https://www.banglalace.com)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)