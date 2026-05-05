VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5: Funding led by Campus Fund with participation from Avalanche and leading angel investors to back a more personal future for AI. Banza today announced it has raised $1 million USD in a pre-seed funding round led by Campus Fund, with participation from Avalanche and a group of leading angel investors. Banza is building toward a future where every person can build and own a personal AI Twin that becomes more useful, more personal, and more human over time. While much of today's AI still feels broad and interchangeable, Banza is built on a different belief: the next important chapter of AI will be shaped by personal relevance.

Across digital platforms, recommendations are often influenced by platform incentives, siloed systems, and fragmented context. Food delivery apps prioritize visibility within their own marketplace. Streaming platforms can only recommend from within their own libraries. Generic AI tools respond intelligently, but often without truly understanding the person behind the prompt. The result is an internet full of suggestions that are useful to platforms, but not always aligned with the individual. Banza is building a different model. Its AI Twin is designed to learn from a user's preferences, habits, and context over time, helping them make better decisions across everyday life, and often acting ahead of them. From what to eat and watch to where to go, what to buy, and how to plan experiences, the goal is to create AI that works in the user's favor, not the platform's.

"Most recommendations today are shaped by what works for the platform, not what truly works for the person," said Aditya Vijaykumar, CTO at Banza. "Each service sees only a fragment of who you are, which makes the experience biased, siloed, and incomplete. We believe people should be able to build and own an AI Twin that understands them more deeply over time and works in their favor across everyday decisions." The funding will be used to accelerate product development, deepen the user experience, grow the team, and strengthen the foundation for this new category of personal AI. Banza also sees this as an important step toward a future where AI becomes a layer individuals can shape around their own lives, rather than a system they must constantly adapt to.

With over 200,000 users already on the platform, Banza is entering this next chapter at a time when AI is becoming part of everyday life, yet still often feels impersonal. The company's long-term vision is to build a personal intelligence layer for everyday life that helps people turn fragmented digital behaviour into something that works in their favor. About Banza Banza is building a future where every person can build and own a personal AI Twin that becomes more useful over time. By helping users turn fragmented digital behaviour into AI that works in their favor, Banza is shaping a more personal and human layer for everyday life.

The company is remote-first, with the team spread across states and united by a shared belief that AI should work for people, not platforms. Banza was founded by Mehdi Abdi (CEO), Suraj Mulla (CBO), and Aditya Vijaykumar (CTO), three builders who came together to reimagine how people relate to the technology they use every day. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)