Battling the pandemic through Awareness: United Way Delhi (UWD) and Amway continue to support nation's fight against coronavirus

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amway India along with Amway Japan join hands with United Way Delhi to support the COVID preparedness and relief efforts in the country.

Amway & UWD, with implementing partners including Frontier Markets, 1Bridge, & Hesa, have been working to encourage COVID appropriate behavior within community members by raising their awareness and continued distribution of the Raksha (Protective) Kits.

As a part of United Against COVID-19 initiative, community leaders have been empowered to ensure that 11,000 urban and peri-urban marginalized families from Jaipur, Alwar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have access to essential COVID-19 information and 'Raksha Kits' consisting of N95 masks, sanitizer, Vitamin-C supplements, oximeter and thermometers. Over 50,000 unique people, which included 20,000 children, across 3-states have been reached out with digital dissemination of awareness on necessary COVID protocols, specific measures related to mother and child nutrition, and COVID-19 vaccination.

Talking on their support to India, Peter Strydom, President of Amway Japan, said, "Amway India made a significant donation to Japan at the time of the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. We were blessed to have their support in our time of need and have never forgotten their kindness. As we saw India suffer from the second wave of COVID-19, we thought it was our turn to help however we could. We would be gratified if our contribution helped alleviate the situation in India."

Amway Japan was recently honored with a medal of Dark Blue Ribbon (on-ju-hoh-sho) by The Office of Prime Minister of Japan for their generous philanthropic contributions for COVID-19 relief work including their response to the second wave in India with United Way Delhi. The Dark Blue Ribbon is awarded to organizations and individuals for remarkable charitable contributions for the common good.

"The preparedness of community members with access to healthcare essentials is an integral part of United Way Delhi's COVID-19 relief. We are thankful to Amway Japan for their continued support from the second wave to the present times, aiming to empower the marginalized community members in this fight against coronavirus," said Mr. Sachin S Golwalkar, CEO of United Way Delhi.

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, United Way Delhi under its United Against COVID-19 Response has spearheaded a comprehensive approach towards tackling the pandemic. Under the United Against COVID-19 initiative, the organization has so far reached out to the hospitals, police force personnel, local communities, and shelter homes in Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Pune, Baroda, Chennai, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu with various intervention support such as COVID testing equipment, Hospital Support Packages, Frontline Workers Kits, Family Essential Kits, and support for Shelter Homes impacting 25,00,000+ individuals collectively.

So far, Amway has made a total contribution of over USD 1.40 million (approx. INR 10.50 crores) towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India, which includes a donation of over USD 70K (over INR. 50 lakhs) from Amway Japan.

Amway is an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company based in Ada, Michigan. It is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives - across more than 100 markets worldwide. According to Forbes magazine, it is among the Top 50 privately held, family-owned companies in the United States. Top-selling brands for Amway are (https://www.amway.com/en_US/nutrilite), (https://www.amway.com/en_US/artistry) and (https://www.amway.com/en_US/xs) energy drinks - all sold exclusively by entrepreneurs who are known as Amway Business Owners. Amway is the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2021 Direct Selling News Global 100.

United Way Delhi is an independent local not for profit organization affiliated to the United Way Worldwide Family, a 135 year old global not for profit network, listed as #1 largest charity by private donations in US and Canada by Forbes.

United Way Delhi (UWD) since 2008, is working actively to advance the 'common good' for the local community through innovative interventions and partnerships. Our programs are based on the 'Life-Cycle approach'. United Way Delhi aspires to improve lives by addressing issues of local importance under different domains including Early Childcare, Education, Health, Environment, Livelihood and Disaster Response.

