Baxter Healthcare India wins at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit Awards 2020

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Baxter Healthcare India, a leading MedTech company, today announced that it has won three awards at the prestigious 'The Global DEI Summit Awards 2020'.

In a virtual award ceremony, Baxter Healthcare India was conferred in the organizational category of 'Breaking New Grounds' which recognizes the strength of an organization to think differently and innovate in the Diversity and Inclusion (D & I) space while integrating D & I into its vision and mission, and in initiating the D & I journey to create an Authentic Inclusive Workplace.

In the individual categories Ravinder Dang, Vice President, Commercial Excellence, Asia Pacific and GM, India was awarded Diversity and Inclusion CEO of the year for creating an organization where diversity is respected, and everyone is inclusive with each other to work and grow together; and, Rani Vigneshwari M, India Inclusion and Diversity Leader won Diversity and Inclusion HR Leader of the year for continuous and consistent efforts and strategies that have resulted in an effective change in the inclusive workplace, directly enhancing employee performance at all levels.

At Baxter, we are committed to fostering diversity and inclusion based on fairness, equality, transparency, and respect. I believe organizations, especially during these unprecedented times have a great opportunity to lead with empathy and provide certainty to their employees with inclusivity at every step of the way.

We are honored to receive this recognition and thank the organizers and the esteemed jury. We remain committed to continue leading, inspiring, and thriving in the ongoing journey of making our organization diverse and inclusive," said Ravinder Dang, Vice President, Commercial Excellence, Asia Pacific and GM, India.

The year 2020 was marked by unprecedented challenge and change. This brought Diversity and Inclusion at the center of the organizational landscape," said Dr Niru Kumar, Founder and CEO, Ask Insights.

"At 'The Global DEI Awards 2020' organized by The Times of India and ASK Insights, we recognized organizations and individuals contributing towards this critical area of Diversity and Inclusion nurturing a culture of belonging in the organizations. Upon a thorough screening of over 50 nominations by PwC and the senior jury, Baxter Healthcare India came out as a winner for 'Breaking New Grounds' category with holistic Inclusion and Diversity strategy and implementation across the organization. It was heartening to see the passion for D & I brought in by the leadership at the organization that speaks volumes about the culture as well," she added.

"Diversity and Inclusion is not just an agenda but the culture of Baxter Healthcare in India. We drive this culture at every level of the organization wherein Business Leaders, HR and People play a significant role and help us in creating a truly inclusive organization. We have, even during these unchartered and unimaginable times of a pandemic, driven the initiatives with great passion. We are very feeling honored and privileged to receive the awards in all three categories. It is a testimony to the strength of the organization to strategize and innovate in the D & I space and motivate its employees to support the ethos of a diverse and inclusive workplace," said Shalini Naagar, Director, HR - India.

"Diversity and Inclusion is a subject, very close to my heart. I'm so humbled to see the impact we have made on the minds and lives of our diverse employees and feel honored to lead D & I, a business prerogative for Baxter Healthcare India. Congratulations to our Business leaders, HR leaders, HR functions and D & I champions for their persistent efforts towards embedding an all-inclusive Baxter Healthcare India, amidst challenging times," said Rani Vigneshwari M, India I & D HR Leader.

The Times of India & ASK Insights Awards for DEI are conferred in various categories for the prestigious achievers - organizations and leaders with the best Diversity and Inclusion practices. More than 50 nominations were received from organizations and individuals in the judging process to select this year's awards.

Baxter India has served its mission to save and sustain lives for more than 23 years. We are committed to engage collaboratively with patients, healthcare professionals, the government and healthcare organizations nationally.

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital, surgical and pharmaceutical products.

In India, with our Commercial HQ in Gurgaon, we also support Baxter's work in advancing healthcare and pharmaceutical globally with our world-class Research & Development and Information Technology centers in Bangalore and Manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

