Be vigilant when it comes to Oral Cancer in India; advises Royal Dental Clinics.

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): Oral cancer in India is on the rise, with more than 1 lakh new cases in 2018, according to the Global Cancer Observatory. The central challenge of most Oral Cancer forums is to focus on addressing this disease in India, which is the "Oral Cancer Capital of the World."

An implausible factuality about Oral Cancer in India is that these are most often discovered after they have spread to the lymph nodes of the neck. Like all cancers, even oral cancers become more difficult to cure at later stages. Dr Chirag Chamria (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon) specializes in Oral Cancer Rehabilitation, wherein patients need not live their life without Teeth after removing cancer.

"Early detection is key to surviving oral cancer".

(https://chiragchamria.com) Oral cancer is a cancerous growth in the mouth, on the tongue, lips or gums. The most common type of oral cancer is squamous cell carcinoma. Oral cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer worldwide, and in India, one person dies every 6 minutes from oral cancer.

What is mouth cancer?

Mouth cancer can start in different parts of the mouth, including the lips, gums or soft sides of the mouth. If your cancer started on your tongue or gums, you might also find it useful to look at how (https://royalimplant.com) Royal Dental Clinics advises on how to be vigilant and the perils of Oral Cancer.

The Dangers of Ignoring Your Mouth: Oral Cancer

You may not realize, but there is a chance that you could be ignoring the warning signs of oral cancer. The mouth has one of the highest rates of cancer among all cancers. Here are some ways that you can protect yourself from oral cancer by practising good mouth hygiene and getting regular checkups.

The risk factors for Oral Cancer in India

There may be many unknown causes of mouth cancers. But some factors can increase your risk of developing it.

* Smoking, Alcohol or Tobacco (cigarettes, pipes, cigars) increases your risk of developing oral cancer to more than 90 per cent.

* A personal or family history of mouth or throat cancer.

* A diet low in fruit and vegetables may increase your risk of mouth cancer due to a lack of vitamins and minerals.

* The human papillomavirus may infect the skin and the cells lining body cavities. The virus can cause changes in the mouth and throat, making them more likely to become cancerous in the future.

* Research shows a slight increase in the risk of mouth cancer; due to a similar diagnosis in a close relative (parent, sibling, or child).

* Changes can happen in the cells in the lining of the mouth where the patches appear red or white.

Symptoms of Oral Cancer in India include:

Prolonged Ulceration

Pain in your mouth

Red or White patches in the mouth

Difficulty swallowing

Speech problems

Bad Breath

Preparing for treatment and life afterwards (pre-rehabilitation)

When you're diagnosed with oral cancer, the feeling is overwhelming. Research says that focusing on lifestyle changes can help to cope better with its side effects and improve your long term health.

How to prevent oral cancer

The best way to protect yourself from oral cancer is to practice good mouth hygiene. Your dentist or dental hygienist can provide you with information about the best ways to care for your teeth and gums, how often you should come in for appointments, and what to look for. Here are some things that they might tell you:

Keep up on your home care by brushing twice a day, flossing once a day, and using mouthwash daily.

Visit your dentists at least twice a year. This will not only help with oral hygiene but also help them identify any possible problems

Get vaccinated against HPV. HPV is the virus that can cause certain types of cancers in the head and neck area, which includes the mouth.

Conclusion - Don't be in denial when it comes to Oral Cancer

Oral cancer is a disease that can affect many different areas of the mouth and throat. Dr Chirag Chamria, practising Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon at Royal Dental Clinics, says that "It's important to be aware of the risk factors and signs and symptoms so you can get help if needed. Whether it's through regular visits to your dentist or doctor, brushing and flossing regularly, or avoiding the risk factors altogether, you should do what you can to keep your mouth healthy."

How you might feel

Finding out that you can't be cured is distressing, and not being able to think about anything else. Get help to find out more about your treatment options. Many people find that knowing more about their situation can make it easier to cope. Talk to your dentist or oral surgeon:

-What your diagnosis means

-What is likely to happen

-What treatment is available

-How treatment can help you

Survival

Many people want to know what the outlook is and how their cancer will develop. This is different for each person. Your cancer specialist has all the information about you and your cancer. They're the best person to discuss this with.

Making decisions for treatment

Deciding about treatment can be difficult when you have advanced cancer. Treatments such as radiotherapy can help to reduce symptoms and might make you feel better. But they also have side effects that can make you feel unwell for a while.

Best to understand about the quality of life after cancer treatment. What measures and precautions are to be taken, and how can you get back your smile. You might have to make further choices as your situation changes. It helps to find out as much as possible each time.

Conclusion to Cancer Affected Jaw Teeth

CAJTeethTM technology uses experience, expertise and skill to provide the best quality of life possible for people diagnosed with cancer affected jaw. Traditionally, any dental rehabilitation after cancer treatment would be deferred by at least 2 years. But now, with the advancement in 3D technology, the teeth are restored at the same time as that of cancer surgery.

CAJTeethTM allows for the restoration of teeth lost due to oral cancer. The rehabilitation of teeth allows for a more normal eating, jaw and oral function. Traditionally, any dental rehabilitation is deferred by at least 2 years. But now, with the advancement in 3D technology, the teeth can be restored at the same time as that of cancer surgery.

Oral cancer is a life-threatening disease that affects the oropharyngeal region of the head and neck. This type of cancer is different from other cancers in that it is the only one that can be prevented through early detection. Oral cancer can also affect teeth, and this can be managed with CAJTeethTM technology.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)