Become a homeowner and get an Amazon Gift Voucher with an Online Home Loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

You would like to read
- Now get a free Amazon gift voucher when you take a Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Home Loan
- Apply for an online home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and get an Amazon gift voucher free
- Home loan digital sanction letter in 10 minutes with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited
- Parenting website 'DrDad.in' helped me throughout infancy, says a new mother
- BGR.in becomes the first Tech website in India to bring product transparency at scale; expands to more product categories
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, is offering Amazon gift vouchers worth up to Rs.10,000 to customers who apply for a home loan via their website. This limited period offer is valid till July 22, 2021 and extends to all new customers applying for a home loan on the BHFL website. Customers can get vouchers by simply filling out the (https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in/home-loan-application-form)home loan application form on the BHFL website.
About the exclusive Amazon Gift Voucher for customers applying for an Online Home Loan
To qualify for receiving Amazon gift vouchers, customers need to fill the loan application form online on the BHFL website. Additionally, applicants must meet both the below conditions to qualify.
* They must apply between June 21, 2021 and July 22, 2021
* The home loan must be disbursed by August 30, 2021
Loan applicants who borrow up to Rs. 50 lakh will get an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000, while those who opt for a sanction higher than Rs. 50 lakh will get a voucher for Rs. 10,000.
Reasons to apply for a Home Loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL)
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers high-value loans at attractive interest rates with several borrower-friendly features, serving as a one-stop solution for all home financing needs. The lender offers a competitive interest rate on home loans starting at 6.75%*, enabling borrowers to purchase their dream home affordably.
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a wholly-owned Bajaj Finance Limited subsidiary headquartered in Pune. It provides a range of financial solutions for individuals and corporate entities alike to purchase residential and commercial properties. The HFC also offers loans against property, with which borrowers can meet their personal and professional financial needs with ease. *Terms and conditions apply
To know more, please visit: (https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in/)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor