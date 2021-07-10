Becoming a fashion lawyer: A promising career option in the coming decade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI/PNN): What comes to your mind when you think of fashion and law? Does giving fashion a legal annotation make it any more fascinating or any less boring? Is it possible for a person fond of glamour to become a fashion lawyer?

Can being a fashion lawyer bring a tinge of glamour into a lawyer's boring legal life? The answer is- possibly. The field of law is volatile and dynamic, it has to adapt to what is trending in the society just like any fashion-minded being.

The business of Fashion and Luxury necessitates a thorough understanding of the legal framework that governs the firms' key internal activities, as well as their relationships with clients and other third parties.

Fashion lawyers perform a broad range of duties ranging from forming and dissolving business entities, advising on brand development, IP monetization, franchising, merchandising, adverting, protection to drafting, and negotiating contracts in arbitrating and litigating trademark, copyright, and other intellectual property issues, looking into export and import matters related to the Fashion Industry, like making necessary arrangements for securing Import and Export licenses, securing the rights of fashion designers, models, photographers, and other stakeholders. To become a successful fashion lawyer, one needs to have a thorough understanding of the fashion industry's legal issues, compliances, and their solution.

The "Fashion Law" courses give an overview of fashion law which is an emerging arena of legal specialty that encompasses legal issues relating to every component of the fashion fraternity. The course concentrates on the key industry-based legal issues from a practical point of view:

* Protection of brand through different typologies of intellectual property rights, as well as international filing and creation of domain name that can be used to protect fashion creations and models;

* Fashion business through fashion negotiations and specific agreements for the industry;

* Counterfeiting issues: from product liability to consumer protection;

* Role of ethics and initiatives by the brands in the industry.

The courses are regularly supplemented with practical cases (simulations with managers and lawyers of the fashion industry) and a case study method of teaching will be adopted wherein the participants will be delegated a brand and will be required to create all the legal compliances.

The Fashion Law courses are designed for:

* Graduates, law students, and practicing lawyers who wish to learn the fundamentals of fashion and luxury industries from a legal standpoint.

* Graduates and students of business and economics who want to learn about the most significant legal issues in the fashion and luxury industries in order to develop cross-disciplinary and intra skills that will enable them to effectively manage core processes, particularly in small and medium-sized businesses.

* Graduates and students of Fashion, Journalism, or Photography who seek to learn more about the plethora of legal issues associated with the Fashion industry.

Fashion Law Journal which is an exclusive publication on Fashion Law recently announces such courses aiming to address the legal issues in the fashion industry.

Anuj Kumar, who is the founder of Fashion Law Journal told, "Fashion Law is a promising field as new fashion businesses are coming up and the earlier ones are looking for expansion. The apparel and textile industry is the second largest sector after agriculture generating massive employment and also contributing a good amount to the nation's GDP. Mega textile parks have been already announced by the union government in the recent union budget to double the industry size by $350bn till 2025. To address the legal issues of this industry specialized lawyers are required practicing in Fashion Law."

"Our Fashion Law courses are designed to provide participants with the most up-to-date practical information, benchmarks, and industry expertise on the most important areas of legal frameworks and perspectives in the fashion and luxury industries. Starting with an overview of the industry, including legal compliance of fashion brands, intellectual property, and specific agreements, the course will focus on all major stages of the fashion lifecycle and promote applied framework to the fashion and luxury industry. The courses include lectures of international and national industry experts," he added

Those who are interested to have an understanding of the field of fashion law, legal issues in the fashion industry or want to make a career in fashion law can take the courses offered in the certificate and diploma programme option by Legal Desire and Fashion Law Journal at www.legaldesire.com/fashionlaw, their batch starts next month with limited spots. Based on merit, scholarships up to 30 per cent are also being offered to selected candidates.

