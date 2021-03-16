Being Exporter organizes an exclusive international trade show Global Buyer Seller Meet

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): A two-day Global Buyer-Seller Meet organised by Being Exporter in association with the Association of Global Merchants was inaugurated today in the virtual presence of large numbers of participants.

It is a 360 degree and 3D platform for buyers and sellers across the world to meet, interact and discover global business opportunities.

The main objective of the event is to create more and more businesses for people in India to help alleviate their business brands on a big global platform and export effectively.

"We feel very happy and proud to launch virtual event today. Through such events, we aim to provide a strong platform to buyers and sellers booth apart from showcasing business opportunities available in various countries including India. I am sure that the two-day event will fulfill' our mission and vision," said Bhagirath Goswami (Man of Export), Founder - Being Exporter on the occasion.

Dr Lucy Mlilo, President and Founder, Professional Business Association of Zimbabwe, Probaz; Aakash Chudasama, Founder, Akki International; Elizabeth Njroge, Heads Textiles and Fashion Chapter, Women in Business, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Akash Sanjay Agrawal, Owner, Apus Exports; Kumaresen Veerappan, President, Builder's Association of Malaysia, Chairman, KS Vision Global SDN BHD; Hardik A. Gaglani, Founder, Lotus International; Badr Alioua, President of International Commission, General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprise (CGEM); Ankit Sharma, Director, Bluewings Global; Pavel Dolgov, Vice President, Association of Exporters and Importers Russia; Gaurav Karwa, Founder, SV Exports; Manish Kalla, Secretary, Indian Business Forum of Uganda; Dr Erick Rutto, VP-Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; discussed on exploring global business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

This grand international virtual event creates a new look for promoting the 'Make in India' campaign. This is one of the best events showcasing our local talent on a global online platform, thus supporting the 'Vocal for Local' concept in India.

Also, this shows that we believe in 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and are duly promoting this ideology. If you see the exteriors we have put our Prime Minister's image which exhibits our strong belief and support to all three ideologies as proposed by Narendra Modi.

For More Information: https://globalbuyersellermeet.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)