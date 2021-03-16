Being Exporter organizes an exclusive international trade show Global Buyer Seller Meet

You would like to read
- Come explore global business opportunities at the grand 3D event 'Global Buyer Seller Meet' organised by Being Exporter
- The 'Man of Exports' on a mission to create exporters in the country, this time with India's largest 3D exhibition to create exporters
- WoodKa launches its first studio at Lucknow
- This man accidentally found a cure for AIDS
- Man of export organizes a Grand 3D Event 'Global Buyer Seller Meet'
Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): A two-day Global Buyer-Seller Meet organised by Being Exporter in association with the Association of Global Merchants was inaugurated today in the virtual presence of large numbers of participants.
It is a 360 degree and 3D platform for buyers and sellers across the world to meet, interact and discover global business opportunities.
The main objective of the event is to create more and more businesses for people in India to help alleviate their business brands on a big global platform and export effectively.
"We feel very happy and proud to launch virtual event today. Through such events, we aim to provide a strong platform to buyers and sellers booth apart from showcasing business opportunities available in various countries including India. I am sure that the two-day event will fulfill' our mission and vision," said Bhagirath Goswami (Man of Export), Founder - Being Exporter on the occasion.
Dr Lucy Mlilo, President and Founder, Professional Business Association of Zimbabwe, Probaz; Aakash Chudasama, Founder, Akki International; Elizabeth Njroge, Heads Textiles and Fashion Chapter, Women in Business, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Akash Sanjay Agrawal, Owner, Apus Exports; Kumaresen Veerappan, President, Builder's Association of Malaysia, Chairman, KS Vision Global SDN BHD; Hardik A. Gaglani, Founder, Lotus International; Badr Alioua, President of International Commission, General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprise (CGEM); Ankit Sharma, Director, Bluewings Global; Pavel Dolgov, Vice President, Association of Exporters and Importers Russia; Gaurav Karwa, Founder, SV Exports; Manish Kalla, Secretary, Indian Business Forum of Uganda; Dr Erick Rutto, VP-Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; discussed on exploring global business opportunities for entrepreneurs.
This grand international virtual event creates a new look for promoting the 'Make in India' campaign. This is one of the best events showcasing our local talent on a global online platform, thus supporting the 'Vocal for Local' concept in India.
Also, this shows that we believe in 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and are duly promoting this ideology. If you see the exteriors we have put our Prime Minister's image which exhibits our strong belief and support to all three ideologies as proposed by Narendra Modi.
For More Information: https://globalbuyersellermeet.com/
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor