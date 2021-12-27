Bella Vita Organic confers Most Trusted Brand for Natural and Ayurvedic Products at Golden Glory Awards 2021

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bella Vita Organic (IDAM House Of Brands), a leading beauty and skincare brand in India was crowned as the "Most Trusted Brand for Natural & Ayurvedic Products" at Golden Glory Awards 2021, presented by (https://brandsimpact.in) Brands Impact.
Founded by Aakash Anand and Saahil Nayar, Bella Vita Organic (IDAM House Of Brands) was established with a vision of providing the new-age consumers with effective & concern-oriented personal care products. Their expertise lies in formulating products with combinations that are committed to the roots of Ayurveda with the expert touch of modern techniques. Therefore, each of their products come with the boosted goodness of natural ingredients.
Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years, the prequel of which was held at the same venue in 2019 with Bollywood Diva and Businesswomen Preity Zinta. It is an award program that aims to recognize and reward excellence across all sectors and celebrates who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses in India. The ceremony was graced by the gorgeous Malaika Arora as the chief guest and many other B-town Television personalities.
While there were a great variety of awards some of the prominent names who were awarded were Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).
On accepting the award, Saahil Nayar said, "I would like to thank each and everyone for making selfcare a ritual and believing in us. It is an honour to see our efforts and potential being recognised in the journey of helping our homegrown brands achieve global recognition. And I firmly believe that with such faith, team spirit, smart work, and support, we can reach even greater heights and celebrate many more milestones while catering to our new age consumers in the best ways."
Bella Vita Organic (IDAM House Of Brands) is an authentic pioneer of personal care brand with its foundations based in the new-age Ayurveda. It offers a huge range of personal care products. The brand is Made in India and 100% ayurvedic and cruelty-free. It aims to remain real, transparent, informative and become the one-stop platform that makes premium beauty care essentials for people of all ages and genders at easily accessible prices. Along with a wide range of existing products, the company intends to introduce several other categories of essential products soon.
So far, Bella Vita Organic's journey has been full of triumphs, surprises, and this recognition is another feather in their cap.
