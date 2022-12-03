Bengalurians to Run for Cancer Patients as ELV GROUP Bengaluru East Marathon is back on December 4

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Much-awaited ELV GROUP "Bengaluru East Marathon" is back. Bengaluru East Marathon is an experience that is indelibly linked to Bengaluru city's unquenchable optimism and fighting spirit. One of the most sought after sporting event of IT City will be held this Sunday on December 4 at 6 am at Whitefield Inner Circle Bangalore and culminated at JS Football Academy Sarjapur.

There will be a grand carnival at the culmination venue coupled with prize distribution ceremony.

The registration for the Full & half Marathon have commenced at (www.elvcsr.com).

The first edition of the Bengaluru East Marathon aims to support Karunashraya a dedicated trust for providing free palliative care to advanced-stage cancer patients who are beyond cure. ELV GROUP the organisers have committed to donate Rs Five Lakhs to support and care for people requiring financial assistance for the treatment of cancer.

Bengaluru East Marathon is expecting to host about 2500 runners in this edition, which includes participants of all age categories.

The Marathon will be flagged off by Aravinda Limbavali, MLA Mahadevpura constituency & former minister with Govt of Karnataka along with DCP S. Girish, IPS deputy commissioner of police, Whitefield. Besides, the Marathon to witness Harshika Poonacha (Actress), Kiran Kumar Prakash Reddy (International Powerlifter & Body Builder), Parnaik (ISRO Senior Scientist), Pavi Padukone (International Athlete celebrity Coach & Model), Sujith (Coach & Founder of Road to Trail Club), Tanya Hope (Indian Actress).

Dr Bhaskar E, Founder & Chairman, ELV GROUP, said "The ELV GROUP is proud to be associated with this iconic race that brings alive the essence of Bengaluru! Embodying the spirit of Bengaluru, the city that never stops moving, overcoming every challenge just like the marathon runners moving towards their goal with a never-give-up attitude, the Bengaluru East Marathon brings together amateur and professional runners from across the country."

"Bengaluru East Marathon is today emerging as landmark event and the most prestigious marathon in Southern Part of Country. At ELV GROUP it is an absolute joy for each one of us to be a part of this world-class running event. It is simply amazing to see so many participants from across the culture and ethnicities come together to celebrate the human spirit and run for a cause," added Dr Bhaskar

Dr Bhaskar E said, "Over the years, ELV GROUP has built a strong and valued reputation for caring the communities by taking significant steps. In nutshell society empowerment has been pivotal focus areas for us since our very inception and we are committed to it. Continuing with this thought, we have partners with Karunashraya this year to create an impact and raise significant awareness regarding Cancer by means of marathon which has only strengthened our motive. The event, which received immense response and participation aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and honour cancer survivors, whilst also raising Cancer Awareness."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)