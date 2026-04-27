NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27: In a spectacular celebration that blended sporting excellence, lifestyle innovation, and community spirit, Sumadhura Group unveiled Bengaluru's first-ever Residential Branded Clubhouse at Folium, Whitefield--setting a bold new benchmark for luxury living in India. The grand unveiling event was marked by the presence of some of India's most celebrated sports icons, including Saina Nehwal - Olympic medallist, former World No. 1 Badminton champion and Co-founder of Badminton Pros, Saurav Ghosal - Commonwealth Games medallist and Founder of Saurav Ghosal Squash, Puja Tomar- India's only woman UFC fighter and Brand partner of UFC FIT. Their presence elevated the event into a truly iconic gathering, symbolizing the convergence of global sporting excellence with next-generation residential living.

The other dignitaries who graced the grand unveil included Paresh Prabhakar, Tiger Shroff's mentor & Business Head at Matrix Dance Academy, Ali Kasmani, Head of Operations, Michael Phelps Swimming along with Mr. Srinivas Moramchetty, Director- Sales & Marketing, Sumadhura Group, Mr. Bharat Kumar Kandukuri, Director, Sumadhura Group and Pavit Singh, Founder, Ileseum Clubs. Adding an unforgettable experiential layer to the evening, the event featured exclusive celebrity-led activities, where residents won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience immersive sessions with sports legends at their respective branded academies within the clubhouse. Participants stepped onto the court with Saina Nehwal for an interactive badminton session, rallied with Saurav Ghosal on the squash court, engaged in an energizing MMA session led by Puja Tomar, and joined high-energy, professionally guided dance sessions conducted by Matrix Dance Academy--adding a dynamic layer of creativity, movement, and engagement to the experience.

The event drew an impressive turnout of 1000+ participants including residents and lifestyle enthusiasts, reflecting strong interest in this pioneering concept. With this collaboration at Folium by Sumadhura, world-class academies such as Michael Phelps Swimming, UFC FIT, Saurav Ghosal Squash, and Matrix Dance Academy are entering Bengaluru, bringing global-standard lifestyle experiences to the city. Additionally, Badminton Pros is launching its first-ever residential community academy in Bengaluru at Folium. Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Srinivas Moramchetty, Director-Sales & Marketing, Sumadhura Group said, "Folium is one of our signature developments, and this Branded Clubhouse reflects how we are reimagining urban living in Bengaluru. In a city shaped by long commutes and traffic, access to quality lifestyle experiences is often limited. With this initiative, Sumadhura has redefined and elevated urban lifestyles by bringing professionally managed, world-class sports, fitness, recreation, and wellness experiences directly into residents' everyday lives, bringing in global experiences to one's doorstep, eliminating the need to travel, and giving time back to what truly matters. For us, curating Bengaluru and Hyderabad's first residential Branded Clubhouse goes far beyond convenience; it reflects a conscious effort to elevate lifestyle standards, enabling healthier routines, nurturing talent, and fostering stronger community connections. We have gone above and beyond to deliver a future-ready lifestyle that is active, seamless, and truly world-class for our customers."

Expressing enthusiasm, Saina Nehwal, Co-Founder of Badminton Pros Academy said, "Partnering with Folium to bring my badminton academy into a branded residential clubhouse alongside other iconic academies is a very special opportunity. In a city like Bengaluru, where badminton is deeply loved and part of the sporting culture, this initiative feels especially meaningful. It allows residents to access structured coaching, professional training, and best mentorship within their own community, bringing the sport closer to everyday life. This can help nurture young talent, encourage more families to take up badminton, and strengthen the city's already vibrant sporting ecosystem, shaping India's next generation of badminton champions and elevating the country's presence on the global stage. I am happy to be part of a vision that makes world-class badminton a natural part of daily living."

Managed by Ileseum Clubs - one of India's fastest growing lifestyle delivery companies, the Branded Clubhouse at Folium is not just an amenity--it is a fully integrated, professionally curated lifestyle ecosystem. Through strategic collaborations with six globally recognized academies at Folium, residents gain unparalleled access to world-class training, featuring global, Olympic-level methodologies, thoughtfully designed programs, and immersive experiences delivered in association with distinguished academies such as: - Badminton Pros by Saina Nehwal - Saurav Ghosal Squash - UFC FIT - Matrix Dance Academy - Michael Phelps Swimming - Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies With Ileseum Clubs overseeing program design, global partnerships, certified coach onboarding, and day-to-day operations, the Branded Clubhouse at Folium benefits from strong operational and experiential support. This ensures seamless, year-round engagement that sustains wellness routines, skill development, and continuous talent progression for residents.

Sumadhura Group plans to integrate Branded Clubhouses across select upcoming marquee residential projects in Bengaluru. About Sumadhura Group With three decades of legacy, Sumadhura Group is known for its prime locations, ahead-of-time delivery, high quality, and smart design in residential, commercial and warehousing projects, catering to a cross-section of home buyers and business entities in the real estate landscape of South India. Sumadhura's unique customer-centric approach and commitment to delivering excellence and superior products have earned the company-wide recognition as a credible and reliable entity in the industry, across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The brand promise of "Foundation of Happiness" mirrors the group's commitment to becoming the very foundation upon which happiness is built.

With over 56 projects delivered, spanning over 17 million square feet, and over 40 million square feet in the pipeline, Sumadhura has emerged as a prominent brand in the fast-evolving market of developers. Evolving beyond residential developments, the group has expanded its portfolio into commercial, warehousing, co-living, and other real estate verticals to cater to diverse customer needs. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)