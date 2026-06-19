PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: In a signal of how fast the technology hiring landscape is shifting, Scaler School of Technology (SST), which offers a four-year undergraduate program in Computer Science and AI rather than a conventional engineering degree, is producing placement outcomes that rival India's top engineering institutions. Before SST's official placement season has opened, 36% of the current batch has already secured internships with pre-placement offer (PPO) opportunities at companies including Amazon, Rippling, Emergent, and Slice. The average salary for these PPO-track students currently stands at ₹20 LPA, with the highest offer reaching ₹46 LPA. These numbers confidently place Scaler School of Technology among the top campuses in the country for technology opportunities," said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder of Scaler School of Technology. "We're excited to see what our students achieve in this increasingly AI-led world."

What's driving the outcomes The results are not accidental. Every SST student undergoes a mandatory one year of industry immersion - a combination of internships and startup-building - structured into the curriculum rather than treated as optional enrichment. The program integrates product development, software engineering, and AI-focused learning from the first year, with students expected to build and ship real products throughout their studies. The approach is producing outcomes that extend beyond domestic placements. A third-year SST student is currently working on the product ecosystem of a Y Combinator-backed startup in San Francisco. The batch has collectively secured more than 12 international internships across Singapore, Germany, and Bali - exposure to global technology ecosystems that most Indian undergraduates access only after graduation, if at all.

The company-side logic is increasingly clear. As AI compresses the value of rote technical knowledge, employers are reweighting toward candidates who can demonstrate what they have actually built. The internship-to-PPO pipeline, where companies evaluate students over months of real work before extending offers, is becoming the preferred hiring mechanism precisely because it sidesteps the signal noise of degrees and entrance exam pedigree. "Today's employers are looking beyond degrees and focusing on what candidates can build, contribute, and solve," said Saxena. "As AI transforms industries, students need exposure to real-world problems and emerging technologies much earlier in their learning journey." The broader implication is uncomfortable for traditional institutions: the credential itself may be losing its monopoly on employer trust. For a growing number of technology companies, a student who has shipped a feature at a funded startup is a more legible hire than one with four years of coursework and a B.Tech certificate.

About Scaler School of Technology Scaler School of Technology (SST) is a full-time, residential undergraduate institution in Bengaluru focused on training the next generation of engineers and AI professionals. Founded by IIIT Hyderabad alumni Anshuman Singh and Abhimanyu Saxena, SST offers four-year undergraduate programmes in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence and AI & Business, designed for an AI-first world. Its curriculum is co-developed and continuously updated by over 100 engineers, founders, and technology leaders from companies such as Google, OpenAI, and PhonePe. Through practitioner-led learning, hands-on projects, startup incubation, and advanced AI and robotics labs, students gain real-world experience alongside academic training.

Based in Bengaluru, SST brings together high-potential students from across India in a collaborative residential environment with direct access to the country's technology and startup ecosystem, preparing graduates to build and lead in the AI era. For more information, visit www.scaler.com/school-of-technology. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)