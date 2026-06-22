iMEQ

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22: Hair loss and scalp health are increasingly emerging as a visible wellness concern among Bengaluru's working professionals, with more people in the 30-55 age group seeking medically guided hair restoration solutions and non-surgical scalp treatments amid rising stress, lifestyle changes and growing awareness around appearance-related care.

Reflecting this shift, Neo Follicle Hair Transplant Clinic, Bengaluru, has completed over 10,000 hair transplant procedures and 60,000+ advanced tricho treatments, including PRP, GFC, exosomes, QR678 and other regenerative hair therapies.

The clinic has seen a notable rise in consultations from professionals in the 30-55 age group over the past year, with non-surgical hair restoration treatments also witnessing strong demand.