PRNewswire New Delhi [India], November 28: Berger Paints India Limited, one of India's leading paint companies, has unveiled 108, a new design-led collection developed in collaboration with renowned interior designer Raseel Gujral Ansal. The collection marks the company's entry into the elite interiors segment, bringing together 4 exquisite paint finishes, wallpapers, thikri art and a heritage color palette. The collection brings together Still Life wallpapers, Sheesh Mahal Thikri art and four decorative paint finishes - Gulrang, a matt limewash finish; Resham, a pearlescent limewash finish; Laac, a matte wood coating finish; and Serai, a polished marble-like finish, all unified by the 108 Heritage Colour Palette. Designed to work together, these elements can be combined to create layered wall treatments or used individually, giving architects, interior designers and homeowners the flexibility to shape a space around a particular vision.

108 Collection reflects Berger Paints' ambition to strengthen its association with heritage-inspired design and tap into the growing Neo-Traditional aesthetic among elite consumers. Drawing inspiration from the splendor of Rajasthan's royal heritage, the collection seeks to revive interest in India's rich design traditions and the craftsmanship of its artisans, bringing traditional techniques and motifs into contemporary homes. The 108 Heritage Colour Palette, comprising 108 colours across nine colour families, further brings together the collection's design elements, offering a cohesive palette across wallpapers and decorative paint finishes. The collection will be made available through a focused network of premium dealers, while also engaging architects and interior designers.

Ms. Rishma Kaur, Chairman & Executive Director, Berger Paints India Limited, said, "Berger Paints has been part of India's homes and businesses for generations, and our journey has been shaped by an understanding of how people live and the choices they make. As we look at the next phase of the company's growth, we see considerable value in bringing together our experience in surface solutions with the expertise of creative professionals. India's design heritage and craftsmanship offer a rich source of inspiration, and 108 is a meaningful expression of how these influences can find a place in contemporary interiors. We are delighted to have partnered with Raseel Gujral Ansal to bring this collection to life."

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Abhijit Roy, Managing Director & CEO, Berger Paints India Limited, said, "108 represents a strategic step in our effort to build a stronger presence in the elite interiors market. We see an opportunity to bring a wider range of decor solutions to customers, spanning limewash finishes, wood lacquer and other distinctive decorative finishes, while building a more meaningful presence among architects and interior designers. The collection has been developed as a set of coordinated design themes rather than a range of standalone products, giving professionals a distinctive offering they can take to their clients. Our immediate focus is to establish the collection through the right retail and design partnerships and understand how the market responds to it."

Speaking about the collection, Raseel Gujral Ansal, said, "The starting point for 108 was the richness of Indian design heritage and the many ways traditional decorative elements can be interpreted for contemporary spaces. The collection explores the interplay of wallpapers, paint finishes and Tikri art to create depth, texture and character on walls. Each element has its own identity, while also complementing the others to create a cohesive composition. This allows the design to be adapted to the space and the vision behind it. It has been a rewarding collaboration with Berger Paints to see this concept take shape." The collection was unveiled at an exclusive event in New Delhi on 27 November 2026, attended by a select gathering of personalities from the architecture, interiors and art communities, along with key opinion leaders.

About Berger Paints India Ltd. Berger Paints is among India's leading paint and coatings companies and is ranked among the top 15 coatings companies globally. The company operates across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Europe, either directly or through its subsidiary companies. Berger is well recognized in India for its innovations in products and services, which have helped reshape the industry over the past few decades. These include the popularization of tinting systems that redefined the Indian paint market; the launch of products such as the Easy Clean and WeatherCoat ranges; the introduction of iTrain centers for training in paints, coatings and painting processes; and innovations in semi-automated painting tools through the Express Painting range, which transformed the way painting contractors operated in the Indian market. The company also has a strong presence across waterproofing and construction chemicals, as well as industrial paints, with leadership positions in Protective Coatings and General Industrial (GI) coatings in India.

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