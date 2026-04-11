PNN

New Delhi [India], April 11: Bersache, one of India's fastest-growing footwear brands, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing ₹200 Crore in revenue in FY 2025-26, all while remaining completely bootstrapped.

Founded by Pankaj Garg (Founder) and SURBHI GARG (Co-Founder), Bersache was built with a vision to make stylish and affordable footwear accessible to every Indian. The brand has rapidly scaled its presence across marketplaces and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, winning the trust of lakhs of customers across the country.

Over the past year, Bersache has strengthened its product portfolio across categories including sports shoes, sneakers, clogs, and casual footwear, catering to the evolving preferences of young India.