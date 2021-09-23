Best National Parks in Kerala to visit for families

All the national parks are diligently maintained and ensure if tourism doesn't impact the animal's habitat

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/ATK): Kerala is India's most famous tourist spot due to its various beaches bask in the sun's glory, dazzling backwater, and lush greeneries.

Therefore, Kerala isn't only well-known for its enriched biodiversity, but it's prevalently termed God's own country.

This great state has whopping things to offer concerning lovely evergreen woods. Are you a wildlife enthusiast? The forests of Kerala are situated in the southern locale of the Western Ghats ranges. Kerala has copious wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, making it a perfect destination for nature and animal lovers. Booking customized packages will ensure nature lovers can add as many of these delightful parks as they want in their itinerary.

Moreover, all the national parks are diligently maintained and ensure if tourism doesn't impact the animal's habitat. Are you searching for the top national parks? Let's look at the top 4 national sanctuaries to visit with families in Kerala.

1. Eravikulam National Park

Entry Fee: Rs 125/- (Adults), Rs 95/- (Children), and Rs 420/- (Foreigners)

Time: 7 am to 4 pm

Best time to visit: November to April

If you are longing to visit Munnar, you shouldn't forget to head for Eravikulam National Park. It is the most visited and searched national park in Kerala and well-known for the dangerous creatures Nilgiri Tahr.

Once traveling through this national park, you will get to see the blooming of Neelakurinji flowers and the habitat of remarkable animals. If you are lucky enough, it's possible to enjoy such blooming of this rare flower, which happens once in 12 years only.

Inside the park, the wildlife hub, Anamudi Peak, is located, with a height of 2695 meters. Highly inclined to trekking? Go ahead, climb the hill, and enjoy the scenic beauty of the mountaintop!

2. Silent Valley National Park

Entry Fee: Rs 50/- (Adults), Rs 250/- (Foreigners), Rs 250/- per Jeep, and Rs 140/- per person (Bus fare). For safari, 5-pax Jeep including guide fee will be Rs 1600/-

Time: 7 am to 3 pm

Best time to visit: November to February

Have much predilection for observing vicious wildlife creatures? Silent Valley National Park would be your best-in-class destination to watch sambhars, tigers, jaguars, along with a wide collection of remarkable vegetation.

Those passionate trekkers might go on a 7km trek to unravel the forest's riddles or might also hop on the hills above 1376 meters of sea level. If it seems fascinating and you want to indulge in the most exciting trip to Kerala, (https://www.ekeralatourism.net) offers various exclusive tour packages, considering all your needs.

3. Periyar National Park

Entry Fee: Rs 45/- (Adults), Rs 15/- (Children), and Rs 500/- (Foreigners)

Time: 7 am to 6 pm

Best time to visit: March and April for spotting animals at the lakeside and June to August for enjoying lush greeneries and water showers

Periyar National Park is Kerala's renowned tiger reserve hub. Not only tigers, but it's also the authentic abode of the elephants. The significant thing about this top-notch national park is you can visit here anytime without any restrictions.

Apart from elephants and tigers, you will hear chattering sounds of different species of birds, watch various reptiles basking in the sun beside the lake, and many more. The natural beauty of this place will be mesmerizing, and you can't resist taking soulful pictures and posting those into Instagram stories.

4. Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary

Entry Fee: Rs 50/- (Adults), Rs 35/- (Children), and Rs 150/- (Foreigners)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Best time to visit: November to April

Peppara is the top-notch wildlife sanctuary in Kerala, mostly recognized for its unique eucalyptus plantations and diverse range of flora and fauna. It remains open all around the year and is located in the vicinity of the Peppara Dam on the Karamana River.

This is the abode of 43 different mammals' species, 233 bird's species, 46 different reptiles, 13 different species of amphibians, and 27 precious fish breeds.

Conclusion

All the aforementioned national parks of Kerala are the dense forests situated amidst the Western Ghats. The long list of animals you can spot here are tigers, deers, wilderness felines, wild mutts, elephants, Indian Bison, monkeys, and many more. These are the few bucket-listed national parks for every nature lover out there. It's pretty comprehensible why hodophiles choose these parks of Kerala every time over others!

