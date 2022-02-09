Best offers on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store - Shop Garmin Watches and get up to Rs. 3,000 Off

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Experience luxury and style with Garmin watches as the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced discounts of up to Rs. 3,000.
Customers can buy their favourite Garmin watches on EMIs starting from Rs. 1,833. Using their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, they can also avail of other exclusive deals on their purchase and get their watch home delivered for free.
Shoppers can buy (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/garmin-watches.html) Garmin watches on EMI on easy monthly instalments over a flexible repayment tenor with no additional charges. Furthermore, a select few models are exempted from a lump-sum deposit requirement at the time of purchase, as they are covered under the EMI Store's zero down payment policy.
Garmin watches redefine class and comfort with their excellent range. Stylish design, functionality, and top-notch quality are some of the many reasons to choose Garmin watches. These are a few of the most popular Garmin watches available on the EMI Store:
Garmin Forerunner 245 Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Slate Gray) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,249 and zero down payment and flat Rs. 5,000 cashback voucher
Garmin Instinct Solar Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Graphite) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,374 and zero down payment
Garmin Vivosmart 4 Women Silicone Smartwatch (Berry Band,010-01995-81) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,398 and zero down payment and flat Rs. 1,500 cashback voucher
Garmin Venu Square Music Square Dial Shape Smartwatch (Navy) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,624 and zero down payment
Garmin Vivomove 3S Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Navy) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,249 and zero down payment
Shop for Garmin watches on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:
Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.
Choose the preferred Garmin watch and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.
On the payment page, enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.
To complete the purchase, enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.
A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.
*Terms and Conditions apply
