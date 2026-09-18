NewsVoir Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 18: Six models alone account for nearly one in every five used cars sold through one of India's largest organised resale platforms. The Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R 1.0, Honda City, Hyundai i10, Grand i10 and Swift Dzire together take 20.3% of sales, and the Swift alone accounts for 4.8%, the largest share of any single model. India's used car market has kept growing faster than its new car counterpart for a few years running now. CRISIL Ratings expects volumes to grow 8% to 10% this fiscal to about 6 million units, more than twice the pace of new cars. The reasons aren't hard to guess. City buyers want a reliable set of wheels without stretching their budget, and a well-kept second-hand car does that job better than most new options in the same price range. What's more interesting than the market's overall size, though, is how consistent the list of favourites has stayed.

A handful of models keep showing up near the top of resale volumes year after year, and looking at which ones, and why, says a lot about what Indian buyers actually value once the new-car sheen wears off. These figures come from Cars24's internal transaction data till July 2026, covering the best-selling used cars in India. Within that dataset, Maruti Suzuki accounts for roughly a third of every car sold, at 33%, with Hyundai a distant but clear second at 22%. Everything else splits the remaining share. Which used cars sell the most, and why? Maruti Suzuki Swift Topping the list is the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which alone accounts for 4.8% of that total, the single largest share of any model. It's been a strong seller in new-car showrooms for two decades, and that popularity has simply carried over into resale, especially among younger, first-time buyers who grew up seeing it on the road.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0 The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0 holds a 3.4% share. Its tall-boy design and low running costs make it an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a used Maruti car with enough space without paying extra for it in fuel bills, which likely explains why it keeps outselling flashier hatchbacks in the used segment. Honda City The Honda City also takes 3.4% and is the best-selling sedan on the list, ahead of the Swift Dzire. It tends to draw a different kind of buyer: someone trading up from a hatchback who wants more cabin room and is willing to pay a bit more for it, without jumping all the way to an SUV.

Hyundai i10 Hyundai holds two spots on the list, starting with the i10 at 3.3%. It's a nameplate Hyundai stopped selling new years ago, yet it still finds buyers who want something compact, cheap to maintain, and easy to park in cities that weren't built with wide roads in mind. Hyundai Grand i10 The Hyundai Grand i10, the original i10's successor, takes 2.7%. It offers a slightly roomier cabin and a few more features than its predecessor, which explains why buyers stepping up from an even older car often land here instead of jumping straight to a newer model. It was also offered with both petrol and diesel engines, unlike the i10, which widens its appeal to buyers who drive longer distances and want the better mileage a diesel typically brings.

Hyundai's presence at two spots on this list isn't really an accident. Parts availability and familiarity among local mechanics matter more to a used car buyer than they do to someone buying new, and Hyundai's older small cars score well on both counts. Anyone weighing those models against each other will find that browsing the full range of used Hyundai cars side by side makes the comparison easier. Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire also holds 2.7%. It is a compact sedan that borrows the Swift's reliability and adds a boot, aimed at buyers who want sedan practicality without sedan pricing.

What do these six cars have in common? Looking at all six together, a clear pattern emerges: five of the six are hatchbacks or compact sedans, and every one of them is known more for low running costs than for outright features. That's a fairly consistent signal about what used car buyers in India are actually optimising for. It also suggests these preferences won't shift quickly. Buyers here aren't chasing the newest option on sale; they're chasing the option that's proven, over years of real-world use, that it won't cost much to keep running. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)