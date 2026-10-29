PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: Betr India, a new-age food and beverage company, has officially entered the Indian market with a connected ecosystem designed to rethink how modern food businesses are built and experienced.

At a time when food experiences are increasingly fragmented across sourcing, production, execution, and delivery, Betr India introduces a more structured and system-led approach, one that places operational control, consistency, and thoughtful execution at the center of its business philosophy.

Built around a connected operational ecosystem, the company enables multiple consumer brands to operate through a shared backbone while maintaining quality, control, and scalability across every touchpoint.

Clean-label food is central to Betr India's philosophy, supported by a fresh supply chain model, in-house production, carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients, and thoughtfully developed, nutritionally balanced recipes. By maintaining control over sourcing, preparation, and production, the company aims to deliver food that prioritizes ingredient integrity, consistency, and flavour across its portfolio of brands