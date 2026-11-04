VMPL New Delhi [India], November 4: The definition of a modern fitness club is changing, and Jetts Fitness is bringing that evolution to North Delhi. The Australian-born international fitness brand has unveiled its latest destination in Model Town, marking a significant addition to its growing Delhi NCR footprint. Combining performance-driven training with boutique fitness and rooftop racquet sports, the opening signals the brand's ambition to create a distinctive space in India's increasingly sophisticated fitness market. At a time when consumers are looking beyond conventional gym routines, the new club introduces a more versatile approach to exercise. Its offerings span HYBRID-inspired functional training, reformer Pilates, Les Mills group fitness programmes, strength and conditioning, and specialised workout modules, allowing members to move between different disciplines within a single destination.

Among the club's defining features is its rooftop sporting arena, with dedicated padel and pickleball courts. Their inclusion reflects the increasing influence of recreational sport on urban lifestyles, introducing an element of competition, social engagement and play into the everyday fitness routine. Dedicated recovery areas and social spaces complement the training facilities, extending the club experience beyond scheduled workouts. Rahull Raghuvanshii, Managing Director, Jetts Fitness India , said, "Fitness in India is entering a far more interesting phase. People are no longer looking at a gym simply as a place to work out; they want expertise, variety and an experience that keeps them motivated to return. We have brought together training disciplines and sporting experiences that would traditionally exist independently. Our ambition is to introduce a more progressive fitness culture while building a strong and sustainable presence across India."

For Jetts Fitness, the Model Town opening also represents the localisation of an established international brand proposition. Rather than replicating a conventional club format, the brand is developing destinations that respond to changing urban lifestyles while retaining its emphasis on quality training and member experience. Elaine Jobson, CEO & MD , Jetts Fitness / BeWell Brands , said, "India is emerging as one of the most promising markets for the global fitness industry, and we see tremendous potential to build Jetts into a significant player here. Within months of our India debut, we are opening our second club, with an ambitious pipeline of new locations ahead. The response to our entry has been exceptionally encouraging, reflecting a market that is increasingly discerning about fitness and willing to invest in quality experiences. For us, India is not simply an expansion opportunity; it is a long-term growth priority where we intend to scale with purpose, introduce international fitness standards and become part of how the country trains."

The launch reflects the growing presence of Australian consumer brands in India, and the increasingly diverse commercial links between the two countries. Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India , said, "It is great to see another Australian brand expanding its presence in India. This investment by Jetts Fitness reflects the opportunities Australian businesses are finding in India's dynamic and growing consumer market. The opening of its Model Town club is another example of the commercial links between Australia and India continuing to broaden into new sectors, including health, fitness and lifestyle." With the addition of Model Town, Jetts Fitness continues to strengthen its Delhi NCR presence as part of its broader India expansion plans. The club brings a new dimension to the brand's premium portfolio, sporting recreation and contemporary urban lifestyles.

About Jetts Fitness Jetts Fitness is an Australian-born international fitness brand recognised for its member-centric approach and contemporary training environments. With an emphasis on quality, convenience and evolving fitness experiences, the brand caters to individuals across different stages of their fitness journeys. Its expansion in India focuses on introducing international training expertise and premium club concepts tailored to the country's growing fitness and wellness market. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)