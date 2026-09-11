PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 11: When a medal is won the world witnesses the winning moment, but the journey behind the medal takes years. It takes the courage to begin, the resilience to continue, the belief to overcome setbacks and often, the quiet support of families, coaches and loved ones who stand by an aspiration long before the world sees it on the podium. Recognising the stories behind India's creditable performance at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, SBI Life Insurance, alongside Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), felicitated India's para-athletes who brought home seven medals, three Gold, two Silver and two Bronze. The felicitation recognises not just the medals won, but the determination, dreams, struggles, setbacks, ups, downs and the people who believed.

The medallists felicitated by Mr. Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance, and Mr. Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), included Sharmila Dhankar (Gold, Women's Shot Put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Gold, Men's 100m T47), Soman Rana (Gold, Men's Shot Put F57), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath (Silver, Men's 100m T47), Shubham Juyal (Silver, Men's Shot Put F57), Shilpa Shyla (Bronze, Women's Shot Put F57), and Jhandu Kumar (Bronze, Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting). Behind every throw, sprint and lift is a dream that began much earlier, behind every para-athlete there are people who believed in that dream, nurtured it and stood by it through moments of triumph and uncertainty. SBI Life's association with Paralympic Committee of India is inspired by these people, the coaches, family members, well-wishers who stood alongside the individuals as 'enablers', ensuring they pursue their dreams and explore their potential to the fullest.

Speaking at the felicitation, Mr. Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance, said, "The awe-inspiring stories of our para-athletes need to be told to the world. Every time a para-athlete wins, it is a win for the society, it speaks volumes about the inclusive cultural fabric of this great nation. SBI Life's partnership with Paralympic Committee of India strives to bring forth the backstories of our para-athletes as an inspiration for the larger populace." He further added, "We are honoured to felicitate these exceptional athletes not simply for the medals they have brought home, but for the spirit with which they have pursued excellence. Their journeys remind us that achievement is not defined only by what one accomplishes, but also by the courage to begin, the resilience to continue and the people who stand beside us along the way."

Mr. Devendra Jhajharia, President - Paralympic Committee of India said, "Behind every medal lies a journey of determination, sacrifice and resilience, supported by families, coaches and countless enablers who believe in the athlete long before the world sees the medal. The seven medals at Glasgow 2026 are a proud moment for India and a reflection of the growing strength of Indian para-sport. We are grateful to SBI Life Insurance for recognizing the stories behind these achievements and, importantly, the people who make these journeys possible. Partnerships such as these help strengthen the ecosystem around our athletes and ensure that their aspirations receive the support they deserve. Because a medal represents a moment of recognition, but the story behind it is a lifetime of hard work."

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, EVP & Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, "At SBI Life, we believe that life is about pursuing what matters to you, while staying connected to the people who matter most. This belief is at the heart of our philosophy, 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye', and is reflected in our association with the Paralympic Committee of India. It is about standing alongside individuals who have the courage to pursue their aspirations, while recognising the people and communities who make those journeys possible." He further added, "When we look at a medal, we see the final moment-the record, the podium and the achievement. But the real story begins much earlier, when the medal is still only a dream. It lies in the years of preparation, the setbacks overcome, the moments of doubt and the determination to keep showing up. India's seven medals in Glasgow are therefore not just seven achievements; they represent seven deeply personal journeys, shaped by athletes, families, coaches and communities who believed long before the world took notice. And that is the power of these stories-they do not simply redefine what is possible for one athlete; they expand what an entire generation can believe is possible."

As the Indian contingent looks ahead to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, SBI Life will continue its association with the Paralympic Committee of India, supporting the country's para-sporting ecosystem and standing alongside athletes as they pursue new ambitions. About SBI Life Insurance SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001. Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world-class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike. SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,241 offices, 29,055 employees, a large and productive network of about 2,93,443 agents, 81 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 161 brokers and other insurance marketing firms. In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2025-26, the Company touched over 20,500 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions. Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of ₹ 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of ₹ 10.0 billion. The AuM is ₹ 5,248.5 billion. For more information, please visit our website - www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. (Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended June 30, 2026)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)