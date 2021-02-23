BH Fitness becomes official equipment partner for Atletico Madrid

Chennai (Tamil Nadu ) [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): BH Fitness global leader in fitness equipment signed partnership with Atletico Madrid as the official equipment supplier at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid. Under this partnership, BH Fitness will be supplying gym machines and fitness equipment to aid men and women teams and the academy.

Speaking on the importance of this partnership "We are delighted to welcome BH Fitness to the Atletico family. We believe that it is vital for our players to be able to train with the best possible equipment and BH Fitness has helped us to develop new training methods and it is going to provide us with digital solutions designed to improve our high-performance sports facilities".

Pablo Perez de Lazarraga, BH Fitness's CEO, said, "This is a major milestone that aligns our brand with the values of Atletico Madrid. Both of our organisations share an innovative spirit, without losing sight of our roots and our key values: hard work, perseverance and adaptability. The fact that Atletico Madrid's players are training with our machines offers us a great opportunity to show the world the quality of our equipment and digital solutions".

BH Fitness has a consolidated presence in India through its authorized distributor, Acme Fitness, one of the largest fitness equipment distributors in the country. It is among the brand's strategic plans to emulate in India the successful proposal implemented in Europe's top sports clubs and become a leading brand in this sector.

BH Fitness (part of the centenary and iconic BH Group), is a global leader in fitness equipment for both Home and Commercial markets. The company, based in Spain, is present in more than 85 countries through its subsidiaries and dealers, with a consolidated presence in India, catering to gymnasiums, hotels, condominiums, sports clubs and public administrations around the globe, aiding fitness enthusiasts, trainers and gym managers to gain required fitness needs. The brand offers a technological approach, combined with a deep knowledge of the fitness industry.

Established in 1996 ACME Fitness is the pioneer in bringing the best in class fitness solutions to the Indian market. ACME is now present across 22 regions in the country and serving more than 1 lakh clients and most importantly, ACME has collaborated with 12 reputed brands. The brand offers fitness solutions to pan Indian growing community covering home users, corporates, sports clubs, gyms, leading athletes etc. With 24x7 helpline service, customers can reach out to ACME for any queries related to purchase, after-sales service etc.

