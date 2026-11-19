VMPL Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19: Bhadora Industries Limited (NSE SME: BHADORA), established in 1988, is an industrial cable manufacturer operating under the brand "Vidhut Cables". Its product portfolio includes PVC, LT Aerial Bunched and XLPE cables, catering to government DISCOMs, EPC companies and industrial customers. The Company announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27 on November 14, 2026. H1 FY27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT (All Figs in ₹ Lakhs) Financial Highlights - H1 FY27 (In ₹ Lakhs) Total Revenue: ₹7,289.85 Lakhs vs. ₹4,703.92 Lakhs in H1 FY26, registering a growth of 54.97% YoY. EBITDA: ₹771.76 Lakhs vs. ₹582.16 Lakhs, recording a growth of 32.57% YoY.

EBITDA Margin: 10.61% compared to 12.41% in H1 FY26, declining by 180 basis points (bps). EBIT: ₹742.83 Lakhs vs. ₹549.68 Lakhs, registering a growth of 35.14% YoY. PAT: ₹383.83 Lakhs vs. ₹316.36 Lakhs, registering a growth of 21.32% YoY. PAT Margin: 5.28% compared to 6.74% in H1 FY26, declining by 146 basis points (bps). - *EBITDA margin stood at 10.6% in H1 FY27, reflecting a moderation of 180 bps YoY, primarily due to upfront investments in manpower and operational expenses associated with the Company's ongoing capacity expansion. - **PAT margin stood at 5.3%, impacted by higher finance costs incurred to support expansion initiatives. WORKING CAPITAL Debtor Days: H1 FY27 - 76 | H1 FY26 - 125 | YoY Change - -49 days

Inventory Days: H1 FY27 - 68 | H1 FY26 - 80 | YoY Change - -12 days Cash Conversion Cycle: H1 FY27 - 135 | H1 FY26 - 178 | YoY Change - -43 days The Company's working capital efficiency showed improvement during H1 FY27, with indicative debtor days declining from approximately 125 days to 76 days and inventory days reducing from 80 days to 68 days. The indicative cash conversion cycle improved from approximately 178 days to 135 days, reflecting stronger receivables management and improved inventory efficiency. KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHT - Strong Order Book: The Company's total order book exceeded ₹130 crore following the receipt of a new domestic power cable order worth ₹38.64 crore from a reputed energy infrastructure and transmission company.

- New Order Execution: The ₹38.64 crore order involves the supply of power cables, with deliveries scheduled between October 29, 2026 and March 31, 2027, providing revenue visibility for the coming months. - Manufacturing Capacity Expansion: The Company is developing a new integrated cable manufacturing facility spanning 5.93 hectares (~14.6 acres) in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at expanding production capacity, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and supporting future growth. - Product Portfolio Diversification: The Company is expanding its product capabilities across LT, MV, HT cables up to 33 kV, instrumentation and control cables, enabling participation in higher-value segments of the cable industry. - Copper Cable Business Expansion: The Company continues to strengthen its copper power cable offerings, diversifying beyond its traditional aluminium cable portfolio and addressing a wider range of customer requirements.

- Strengthening Market Presence: The Company remains focused on expanding its presence across power infrastructure, institutional customers and export markets, supported by growing demand from energy and industrial applications. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Commenting on the development, MR. SHASHANK BHADORA, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF BHADORA INDUSTRIES LIMITED, said: "We are pleased with our H1 FY27 performance, with revenue growing 54.9% year-on-year, EBITDA increasing 32.6%, and PAT rising 21.3%. This reflects the continued growth of our cable manufacturing business. Our recently announced ₹38.64 crore power cable order has strengthened our order book to over ₹130 crore, providing improved revenue visibility. We remain focused on timely execution, operational efficiency and building stronger customer relationships. Alongside our financial performance, we continue to focus on expanding manufacturing capabilities and diversifying our product portfolio.

Our planned integrated cable manufacturing facility and expansion into copper, higher-voltage, instrumentation and control cables are important steps towards addressing new customer segments. EBITDA margin moderated by approximately 180 bps YoY to 10.6% in H1 FY27, primarily due to pre-operative hiring and other expenses incurred ahead of the Company's planned capacity expansion. PAT margin declined by approximately 146 bps YoY, mainly due to higher finance costs associated with ongoing expansion activities. Despite these near-term cost pressures, EBITDA and PAT grew by 32.6% and 21.3% YoY, respectively. Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening our presence across power infrastructure and industrial markets, broadening our product offerings and building a scalable business while pursuing sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value."

ABOUT BHADORA INDUSTRIES LIMITED Bhadora Industries Limited is an established manufacturer of industrial cables, providing reliable electricity transmission and distribution solutions to government DISCOMs, EPC companies and customers across various industrial sectors. Established in 1988, the Company has over three decades of experience in the cable manufacturing industry. It commenced operations with the production of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cables and has progressively expanded its product portfolio to include Low Voltage (LV) Cables, LT Aerial Bunched Cables and Cross Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Cables. The Company markets its products under the brand name "Vidhut Cables." Its products cater to diverse applications, ranging from low-voltage power distribution to overhead electricity transmission. The manufacturing facility is equipped with modern production machinery and an in-house testing laboratory to ensure consistent product quality, safety and performance

DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)