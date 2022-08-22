Bhagwad Geeta Katha teaches the skill to outgrow ignorance and induce positivity in lives: Pradeep Mittal

You would like to read
- LAFZ brings alive the idea of 'Hubbul Watan Minal Iman' this Independence Day
- New website on Vedanta launched on the Inaugural Day of the 5th Global Bhagavad Gita Convention
- DPS Bhagalpur and DPS Greater Ranchi's celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the 75-meter-long national flag march got included in the World Book of Records
- Solis Yanmar launches its Globally Acclaimed YM3 Series Tractors in India, Powered by Un-paralleled Japanese Engine Technology and Unique Features
- POPxo announces their Annual Power Women List 2022, know more about it and the 22 incredible women featured on it!
New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI/GPRC): "Bhagwad Gita has the essence of all Vedic knowledge that the seekers have gathered over the years. In today's world where negativity is widespread and people losing contact with their inner self, sumiran of Shrimad Bhagwad Gita comes as a positive reawakening of the soul", says Pradeep Mittal, AAP leader.
Pradeep Mittal has taken up this responsibility to diminish negativity and bring people together while teaching them the value of life. Amongst his very extensively organised Bhagwad Gita Recitations, one of the recent ones was organised from August 14 to August 21, 2022, commemorating the holy festival of Janmashtami and the patriotic day of Independence Day.
What made this 3-day long sumiran even more exceptional was Shri Bhageshwar Ji's recital. Numerous devotees had gathered each day making the event even more successful. From commoners to ministers, to religious minded, to peace seekers, alike attended the Bhagwad Gita sumiran.
Organising such big-scale events is an enormous task, when inquired about what gave Mittal the impetus to go for such a thing, he shares, "Bhagwad Gita joins not only people to God but also masses. In today's fast-paced world where change is the only constant and negativity is prevailing all emotions, Bhagwad Gita provides that essence of positivity in the surrounding."
It was in a very short period that Pradeep Mittal and his supporters organised the entire event. While they made sure the visitors were taking back home a part of Gita, they also ensured each one is fed with good food and provided the best hospitality, explains, Mittal, "It was while travelling I met Shri Bageshwar Ji, where he insisted, he would love the opportunity to recite Gita in Delhi. While I was still planning for the right time, it was 15 days ago that I received a call from Bhageshwar Ji asking to organise a recitation honouring the occasion of Janmashtami and Independence Day. It was a challenge for us, with much less time, but we managed."
Bhagavad Gita gives us the skill to come out of our ignorance and leads us to the path of knowledge. It is through the efforts of people like Pradeep Mittal that humanity still stands strong!
This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor