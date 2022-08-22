Bhagwad Geeta Katha teaches the skill to outgrow ignorance and induce positivity in lives: Pradeep Mittal

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI/GPRC): "Bhagwad Gita has the essence of all Vedic knowledge that the seekers have gathered over the years. In today's world where negativity is widespread and people losing contact with their inner self, sumiran of Shrimad Bhagwad Gita comes as a positive reawakening of the soul", says Pradeep Mittal, AAP leader.

Pradeep Mittal has taken up this responsibility to diminish negativity and bring people together while teaching them the value of life. Amongst his very extensively organised Bhagwad Gita Recitations, one of the recent ones was organised from August 14 to August 21, 2022, commemorating the holy festival of Janmashtami and the patriotic day of Independence Day.

What made this 3-day long sumiran even more exceptional was Shri Bhageshwar Ji's recital. Numerous devotees had gathered each day making the event even more successful. From commoners to ministers, to religious minded, to peace seekers, alike attended the Bhagwad Gita sumiran.

Organising such big-scale events is an enormous task, when inquired about what gave Mittal the impetus to go for such a thing, he shares, "Bhagwad Gita joins not only people to God but also masses. In today's fast-paced world where change is the only constant and negativity is prevailing all emotions, Bhagwad Gita provides that essence of positivity in the surrounding."

It was in a very short period that Pradeep Mittal and his supporters organised the entire event. While they made sure the visitors were taking back home a part of Gita, they also ensured each one is fed with good food and provided the best hospitality, explains, Mittal, "It was while travelling I met Shri Bageshwar Ji, where he insisted, he would love the opportunity to recite Gita in Delhi. While I was still planning for the right time, it was 15 days ago that I received a call from Bhageshwar Ji asking to organise a recitation honouring the occasion of Janmashtami and Independence Day. It was a challenge for us, with much less time, but we managed."

Bhagavad Gita gives us the skill to come out of our ignorance and leads us to the path of knowledge. It is through the efforts of people like Pradeep Mittal that humanity still stands strong!

