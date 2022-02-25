Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota released a book "Udaan Ek Majdoor Bachhe Ki" by Captain AD Manek

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/ATK): Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota released the book "Udaan Ek Majdoor Bachhe Ki" by Captain AD Manek in a glittering program organized by Shailesh B Tiwari of P Club Education Pvt Ltd in Mumbai.

The author of this book is Mithilesh Tiwari. This book is about the life journey of Captain AD Manek, how he traveled from zero to pinnacle in his career graph. While talking to the media Anup Jalota said that 33 years ago he met Captain AD Manek and at that time he was a typist in LIC. His journey has been amazing. He further said "Sometimes I see him as a soldier, sometimes I see him in the parade of 26 January. He has served our country in every field, I would really like to salute him for doing that. I would like to congratulate him for his book "Udan Ek Majdoor Bachhe Ki". This is definitely an inspiring book".

Captain AD Manek said that "I feel so happy that Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota launched my book. I really consider it a big deal". He further said that "I would also like to say that it is necessary to have faith in your own self, have trust and faith in God, nothing is impossible for a human being, we all can reach anywhere. When I was a child I used to cut grass, I used to get four paise a day, I also did broom work, I also worked in a factory, and by working hard I have reached this point. In this beautiful journey, my wife was always there for me. If a person is determined, he can definitely achieve anything". Captain AD Manek concluded.

Let us tell you that Captain AD Manek makes captain to talented youth. He trains them and their institute is of great importance. Did you know that the family of Captain AD Manek is also known as the Flying Family of India. His wife is a hobby flyer while his two sons are professional pilots. One daughter-in-law is the air hostess and the other daughter-in-law is the aircraft dispatcher. All 6 members of this family are serving in the Indian Aviation Industry. They also help aspiring pilots financially. Her students include India's first woman helicopter pilot Captain Aruna Dukhande and India's youngest commercial pilot Ms. Maitri Patel (19 years) and India's first youngest glider pilot Richa Waiker (15 years old)

On The Same Occassion, The Following Dignitaries Were Awarded With "Manek Sanman" Shri Manhar Patel, Mahyavanshi Vikash Manch - Eminent Social Activist of Gujarat State, Padamshri Dr Soma Ghosh, Bollywood playback Singer. Dr Nimesh Mehta an Eye Surgeon and Human organ Donation Drive Promoter, Hemant Tantia joint commissioner GST,

Shahida Praveen Ganguly - Encounter Specialist Assistant Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Was The Special Guest.

This program was well organized by Shailesh B Tiwari of P Club Education Pvt Ltd.

