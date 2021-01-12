Bharat Gaurav Award encourage millions to build a new India of our Dreams: Dr Sandesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): After two successful editions of Bharat Gaurav Award, Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation founded by Dr Sandesh Yadav emphasizes again for the third edition of the highly acclaimed award from 12 noon to 4 pm on 19 January 2021 at Hotel Shangri-La-Eros, New Delhi.

This award is to honor the multifaceted talents working in social upliftment and nation building. This event will be graced by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), as the Chief Guest at the function. And Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State will be presented as a guest of honor and guide the talents.

In the series of 'Lifetime Achievement Awards' of Bharat Gaurav Award ceremony following categories will be awarded Parliamentary Service, Social Justice, Human Services, Administrative Services, Spirituality.

In the series of Bharat Gaurav Awards following categories will be awarded Agricultural Development, Government Service, Police Service and Territorial Development.

Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation has been doing incredible work for the last three years to honor the multifaceted talents working in social upliftment and nation building. The main objective of the Foundation is to provide a national platform to the talent, reward them for their achievements, so that they can have a new energy and they should try more in their fields again.

"On the basis of talent, Man becomes more cultured and affluent than others. There is no lack of talent in our country, there is a need to encourage and honor them at the right time so that they are constantly engaged in the work of upliftment of society. When a society develops, the country also develops. By honoring the talents for their achievements, our youth also get inspiration and their heart also generates energy towards patriotism," said Dr Sandesh Yadav, General Secretary of Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation.

Around 54 per cent of the population of the Republic of India is young and represents the most dynamic segment of the population. Youth need the right platform to share their ideas, their policies and showcase their talent because the talents of our nation are the heritage of our nation.

The Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation instituted the Bharat Gaurav Awards and the Bharat Gaurav Lifetime Achievement Awards in the year 2017 with a view to giving recognition and motivation to the unsung heroes across the country who are working hard for the betterment of the lives of the underprivileged.

The awards are conferred by leading lights of the Indian Government every year on a grand stage in New Delhi at a gala awards ceremony. The attempt is to motivate the awardees to redouble their efforts in the service of the country, and also, by example, encourage millions of others to emulate them and do their bit to build a New India of our dreams.

The Foundation confers 30 Bharat Gaurav awards and 10 Bharat Gaurav Lifetime Achievement awards every year. Over the years, our effort has received tremendous response from not just ordinary Indians, but also from the political leadership and administrative leadership of the country at the highest levels.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)