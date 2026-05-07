VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Bharti AXA Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, today reported a robust performance for the year ended March 31, 2026, marking a strong shift in its growth trajectory.

Performance Highlights:

* Market-Leading Growth: New Business Premium grew by ~44% year-on-year, achieving ₹1,069 Crs at a growth rate ~3x the industry average.

* Value of New Business (VNB): Backed by disciplined execution and scale, the company delivered positive VNB for FY26, marking a pivotal shift toward sustainable profitability.

* Proprietary Channel Excellence: Growth was spearheaded by a productivity-led growth in proprietary channels.

* Strategic Partnerships: The company expanded its reach by onboarding 2 new banca partners, bringing the total bancassurance partner count to 9. Company also consolidated its footprint in the wealth management space.