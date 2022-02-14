Bharti AXA Life Insurance Receives Great Place to Work® Certification

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, one of India's leading business groups, and AXA, one of the world's largest insurance companies, has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India (from January 2022 to January 2023) for its sustained efforts in living up to its mission of "#DoTheSmartThing".

Driving innovative people-centric practices across inclusion and diversity, prioritising employee learning, growth, and well-being, as well as being consistent in delivering the brand promise to their customers, Bharti AXA Life Insurance has diligently invested in its people and workplace culture. Thus, building a strong network of over 33,266 advisers across 254 branch offices pan-India, committed to the core purpose of simplifying insurance in a complicated world.

Measuring, assessing and understanding sentiments of its teams through the pandemic, the organisation has exhibited a positive impact in simplifying customer management and feedback through award-winning digital innovations like its M-Smart app. Right from emphasising the importance of prioritising employee safety and well-being to continuously offering development opportunities to its workforce, Bharti AXA Life Insurance has rolled out various programs through its in-house Bharti AXAcademy to upskill and accelerate the potential of its people, thereby enabling the organisation to achieve a 99.08% claim ratio backed by a relentless commitment to its people-first culture.

Commenting on the company's achievement, Jai Balan, Head-Human Resources, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said, "We are honoured with this certification. It ascertains our faith that we are creating an organisation that cares for its people, maintains transparency in communications, invests in their holistic development, has leadership that is empathetic and ensures that each individual is given the opportunity to maximize their true potential and accelerate their growth and career with us."

Over the years, Bharti AXA Life Insurance has registered steady growth and performance, while expanding on its suite of customer-centric products and facilitating seamless services. The company plans to expand its strategic partnerships and by increasing its distribution footprint across the country, it also aims to meet the rising bar of higher service standards for all its stakeholders, internal as well as eternal by providing a sustainable and impactful brand experience.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and The Great Place to Work® Certification is considered the gold standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. Since the last three decades, the institute has surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide and has served businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. In India, the institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)