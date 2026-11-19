NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: BHIVE Workspace, India's Campus Coworking Company, has announced the launch of its newest flagship centre, BHIVE Premium Hamilton Business Park HSR Silk Board Campus, a large-format premium workspace at Bengaluru's strategically located Silk Board Junction. Developed within Hamilton Business Park by Pacifica Companies, the new campus, a Grade A commercial property with an occupancy certificate (OC), will accommodate approximately 4,000 professionals and marks a significant expansion milestone as BHIVE crosses 2 million sq. ft. of workspace across its portfolio. Located directly above Silk Board Metro Station, at the intersection of Bengaluru Metro's Blue and Yellow Line corridors, the campus offers exceptional connectivity to key commercial and residential hubs across the city. Its strategic location makes it particularly attractive to enterprises, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups and growing businesses seeking premium, well-connected workplaces. With limited availability of Grade A commercial spaces in HSR Layout, the campus has already peaked interests from well-founded startups and MNCs, reflecting the demand for large-format, high-quality workspaces in the micro-market.

Spanning approximately 2.6 lakh sq. ft., the property is set to become BHIVE's second-largest workspace campus. The launch reinforces the company's strategy of developing large-format campuses that bring together flexible workspaces, enterprise infrastructure, hospitality and lifestyle experiences. A distinctive aspect of the property is its hospitality-inspired design. Originally designed and constructed as a four-star hotel, the building brings a unique blend of premium hospitality and thoughtfully planned workspaces. Among the tallest buildings in the area, its upper floors and terrace offer sweeping views of Bengaluru, creating a workplace experience that stands apart from conventional office spaces. Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace, said, "Hamilton was originally built to be a four-star hotel. It sits right above the meeting point of two metro lines at Silk Board, and its upper floors look out over the 178-acre forest-like green of the KSRP campus, easily the most stunning view from any office on this side of Bengaluru. We saw an opportunity and took it. Crossing 2 million sq. ft. is a milestone, but what matters more is what people experience on our campuses every day, and Hamilton shows exactly what we mean by work-life harmony."

Designed beyond conventional office infrastructure, BHIVE Premium Hamilton Business Park HSR Silk Board Campus brings together premium coworking spaces, customised managed offices and an extensive range of business and lifestyle amenities. The campus features arrival, premium and business lounges, along with meeting and conference rooms, discussion pods, phone booths, collaboration spaces and dedicated areas for focused work. Complementing these facilities are two levels of parking, offering added convenience to members and visitors. Businesses can choose from flexible coworking solutions, private cabins, deluxe offices and BHIVE Honeykombs, the company's managed office offering designed around evolving business requirements. The campus aligns with BHIVE's broader brand philosophy of integrating work, fitness and active living, championed through its association with fitness icon and brand ambassador Milind Soman, and features a pickleball court and box cricket pitch, alongside breakout spaces, a cafeteria and pantry facilities.

The launch reinforces BHIVE's focus on large-format, premium workspaces in high-connectivity locations, built for startups, SMEs, and enterprises that want more than just a desk. About BHIVE Workspace Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, BHIVE Workspace is India's Campus Coworking Company and one of the fastest-growing providers of managed office spaces in the country. BHIVE operates 30+ centres with 10 campuses across Bengaluru and Mumbai, covering 2 million+ sq. ft. of premium workspace and serving a community of over 1,000 client companies, from early-stage startups to large enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). BHIVE's campus-led model is what sets it apart from conventional coworking. Each campus integrates design-driven workspaces with sports infrastructure, fitness facilities, community programming, and Indian hospitality, built around the company's core philosophy of Work-Life Harmony.

Built around the philosophy of "Elevate Your Lifestyle at Work," BHIVE promotes work-life harmony by combining productivity with well-being. Its design-driven spaces feature modern amenities such as cafes, recreation and sports zones, and 24x7 tech-enabled access, including holidays. BHIVE's Work From Anywhere feature allows members to access any BHIVE centre on a single membership, offering unmatched flexibility and mobility for modern, distributed teams. As a fitness-driven and active lifestyle coworking brand, BHIVE is proud to have fitness icon Milind Soman as its Brand Ambassador. Together, they continue to integrate movement, sports, and wellness into the everyday work experience, enabling members to perform at their best both professionally and personally.

For more information, visit www.bhiveworkspace.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)