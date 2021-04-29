Bhumi Pednekar collaborates with Ketto.org to aid financial assistance to COVID-19 patients

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Actor Bhumi Pednekar along with sister Samiksha collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asia's leading crowdfunding platform for the 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative to enable financial assistance to COVID-19 patients.
The 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative will allow caregivers of COVID-19 patients to start a medical fundraiser on Ketto.org by filling a simple online form.
Commenting on the initiative, Bhumi Pednekar said, "Our country is crippling with the second wave of COVID 19. The caregivers of COVID patients continue to run from pillar to post either for hospital beds, oxygen, or lifesaving expensive COVID drugs. We understand the pain, emotions, and mental trauma that a family is bearing to save their loved ones from the virus. Hence, Samiksha and I decided to collaborate with Ketto to offer financial assistance for COVID 19 medical treatment."
"Patients who require to undergo expensive medical treatment, transplant or critical lung surgeries can fill an online form and the Ketto team will reach out to the patients for the next steps," adds Samiksha Pednekar, model and celebrity influencer.
The actor took to her social media channels to make an official announcement of the initiative.
COVID Warrior x Ketto initiative is launched with an endeavour towards bridging the affordability gap and making quality healthcare accessible to all.
Users on Ketto usually raise funds for:
Health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, events, religion, animal welfare, film/ documentary making, women empowerment, and many more.
Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. We are working with grass-root level nonprofits on technology enablement (including capacity building) to achieve our goals. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various causes.
