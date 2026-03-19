NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], March 19: Bhumika Realty, North India's leading real estate firm, has commenced construction of its mixed-use development, The Icon, on the Delhi-Mathura Road in Faridabad. Marking the milestone, the company also performed a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at the project site.

The project had earlier secured institutional funding of Rs. 170 crore raised from BGO in partnership with Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Over 81,156 sq. ft. of retail space was leased within two months of the launch.

"The Bhoomi Pujan and commencement of construction represent a significant milestone for The Icon. Securing the funding reflects the confidence of the country's leading institutional lenders, and the fact that over 81,156 sq. ft. was leased in a short span after launch speaks about stakeholders' confidence both in the project and in the company, as well as in Faridabad's growth trajectory," said Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group.