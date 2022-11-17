Bhutani Grandthum constructs 1 lakh sq. ft. of Space every month; has invested 250 cr. in IT/ITES Project so Far

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bhutani Grandthum is currently developing an approximately 23-acre IT/ITES project in Greater Noida West. The project is located in Techzone 4, with close proximity to Multinationals, near to the upcoming Noida International Airport and within close proximity to Noida Metro Rail Corporation's Aqua Line metro corridor.

Dr Amish Bhutani, Managing Director of the company said, "Development of the project is in full swing. We are constructing over 1 lakh sq. ft. every month and would deliver the project in accordance with the timelines by RERA authorities. The company has already invested an approximate Rs 250 crores in the construction."

The project has also received an IGBC's pre-certification of the Platinum Green Building. Grandthum comprises of two high-rise towers with G+34 and G+31 floors dedicated to signature office spaces. Strategic spaces are also allocated for Hypermarket, Anchor Spaces, 5 Screen Multiplex, Entertainment Zone, Food Courts, High Energy Night Clubs with beautiful landscaping.

Greater Noida West is one of the most lucrative commercial investment zone in NCR. The growth in population is giving rise to new economic development opportunities. With the Noida International Airport in its first stage of development, the region will be one of the most sought after commercial area in the National Capital Region.

The project will cater to the retail needs of a sizeable population of Greater Noida and Noida. Many renowned brands are already a part of Grandthum to give customers a high-end international lifestyle experience.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)