BI WORLDWIDE India is now Great Place to Work - Certified™

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader in providing technology-enabled solutions and marketing services in the loyalty and engagement domain, is now Great Place to Work - CertifiedTM for the period of February 2022 to February 2023. BI WORLDWIDE India earned Great Place to Work® Certification under the 'mid-size organisations' (less than 500 employees) category.
In a true reflection of an inspiring employee value proposition - grow and have fun in a culture of innovation and trust, 78 per cent of associates at BI WORLDWIDE India said that the organisation is a great place to work.
The Great Place to Work® Certification is a testament to BI WORLDWIDE India's commitment for building an employee-first workplace by excelling in 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie; the Trust Index(c) framework pioneered by Great Place to Work®.
Siddharth Reddy, Managing Director, BI WORLDWIDE India, thrilled on receiving the certification, said: "Over the years, we were persistent in achieving this key milestone of being Great Place to Work - CertifiedTM. This prestigious honour is dedicated to all our deserving associates who have put in sincere efforts towards creating an inspiring workplace. For us, this is still only the beginning of our journey. We continue to endeavour to sustain our people-centric culture and become one of the top 100 best places to work."
Great Place to Work® Institute is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognising High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. Its Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition which is considered the 'Gold Standard' by employees and employers worldwide.
Expressing delight on this remarkable recognition, Sukesh Jain, CEO, BI WORLDWIDE India said, "Transformation begins at home and our associates have proved it. Amidst an inspiring value culture, our associates continue to feel happy, engaged and committed to growth. It is a moment of pride not just for us but also for our prestigious clients who share our goal of delivering inspiring people experiences at the workplace. Happy associates build happier business, and we continue to prove it."
